Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Park, CFA, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company. Mr. Park's appointment is part of the Company's efforts to further strengthen its management team and drive growth across its business units.

Mr. Park joined the Company as the President of Nexalogy, where he led the Company's AI growth strategy. Under his leadership, the Company's AI division has seen significant growth with the successful deployment of AnalyticsGPT, which has increased the value of the division.

In his new role as COO, Mr. Park will take on a dual role designed to implement growth and value. He will be responsible for overseeing all Company operations, including Nexalogy, Medi-Call, Imagine Health Centres, and DM EVS.

"We are delighted to have Charles take on the role of COO. He has a proven track record of driving growth and value, and his experience in leading our AI division has been vital. We are confident that Charles will continue to make a significant contribution to the Company and lead us to further success," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"I am excited to take on this new role and work closely with the executive team to drive growth and value for the Company. My goal is to build on the Company's current foundation and implement new growth strategies to deliver results and more successful outcomes," said Charles Park, COO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused Company with exposure to artificial intelligence, GPT technology, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to develop innovative tools and solutions that facilitate the adoption of new standards of protocols using artificial intelligence and health diagnostics. Leveraging these technologies enables companies to proactively address issues related to supply chain management and enhance their overall operational efficiency with predictive and preventive technologies. In addition to the Company's existing portfolio of technologies, the Company recently ventured into the electric vehicle (EV) market, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Datametrex prides itself on its forward-thinking approach and the ability to develop progressive solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing businesses today. Datametrex is committed to supporting clients in achieving their goals and helping them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing business landscape.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

