Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Bowman has joined the board of directors (the "Board") and assumed the role of Chief Agricultural Operating Officer of the Company. With his extensive knowledge of the fertilizer industry, particularly in biochar, an organic material that is widely used for natural filtration and carbon capture, Mr. Bowman brings a unique set of skills to the Board. Mr. Bowman has utilized his chemical and engineering abilities to develop Canadian AgriChar Inc., a bio-technology company which focuses on CHAR+ BioChar and BioSoil and pursues agricultural and soil remediation opportunities, while protecting the environment. As an experienced engineer and manufacturer with a background in biotechnology, the Company believes that Mr. Bowman's expertise will be a valuable addition to the Board. The Company further advises that Chadley Diakow has resigned as a director of the Company and thanks Mr. Diakow for his contributions.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Jungku Woo, an arm's length third party, to acquire exclusive North American licensing rights to manufacture, market, and distribute Mr. Woo's Anti-viral filter technology (the "Technology").

The Technology is an anti-viral air filter material for use in a variety of applications, including air filters, air purifiers and personal protective equipment. Biochar, also referred to as activated carbon, is commonly used in air and fluid filters for the removal of contaminants. Mr. Woo is the developer of several patents and patents pending, underlying the Anti-viral filter Technology, on which the Company will be conducting due diligence prior to signing a definitive licensing agreement (the "Agreement").

It is anticipated that under the Agreement, the Company will issue Mr. Woo: (i) 2,500,000 common shares of the Company on signing of the Agreement, and (ii) 2,500,000 common shares on the 12-month anniversary of signing of the Agreement, should the disinterested Board members decide that the Company wishes to continue to possess the licensing rights to the Technology. If the Company issues both tranches of shares, the expected term of the licensing rights is 25 years. It is also anticipated that Mr. Woo will join the Board and be appointed as an officer of the Company, should an Agreement be reached.

All securities to be issued under the Agreement will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic products including soil amendments, living soils, bio-fertilizers, vermicompost, and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan is to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018 and its production facilities are located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

