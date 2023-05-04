Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company dedicated to finding ways to tread more lightly on the planet, today provided an update of the drilling and exploration program of its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc ("Fortune") for its nickel exploration project in the Gowan Township in Ontario, Canada.

"We are corresponding with drillers and geophysics teams," said Paul Riss, CEO of Fortune. "We are eager to drill in areas where existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical data and satellite analyses have identified mineral targets. And we have significant data from historical drill holes. Yet, our geophysical team provides us with compelling information that suggests our drilling results will be enhanced if we first have an airborne time domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey."

Collection of the TDEM data is accomplished via helicopter with a low-level flying height and produces improvements to:

Saturation of targets due to the focused footprint of the transmission

Anomaly amplitude due to the proximity of the Rx to source

Improved anomaly definition

Improved spatial positioning

"Several areas on the east side of our Gowan project and in the south are exciting prospects, based on our research over the past two years," continued Riss. "We have the recommendations from our exploration geologist, and we are currently analyzing the plans of drilling teams. We plan to provide specific updates to shareholders soon."

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is propelled by the challenge of doing more with less. It owns two operating subsidiaries. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. owns 182 mining cells in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, which is prolific to nickel, gold and copper. The nickel is targeted as a high-performance, sustainable, environmentally friendly component of batteries for electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities and wrote proprietary code to provide energy measurement services to electric building systems, that provides real-time information to building owners, companies, and municipalities to save energy.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 0.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified contractors continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164786