Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has received the previously announced cash advance on its first order for its silver products from a third-party (the "Purchaser").

SBMI has received the sum of USD$225,000 from the Purchaser as a cash advance against the order for 500 kg of silver, to be delivered to the Purchaser in tranches or all at once. At today's pricing this first order represents more than USD$430,000 (more than CDN$570,000).

The Purchaser has indicated it intends to purchase 500 kg from SBMI each month for six months, including this order.

The first order is currently being processed from the stockpile at the mill and SBMI anticipates shipping it in whole or in part within 30 days. The Company continues to work with the Purchaser and other potential purchasers to develop a customer base for its silver/gold production.

At the Buckeye Mine, mining is ongoing. As per SBMI's January 16, 2023 press release, SBMI continues to drift along the vein to an area believed to contain higher grade mineralization (see page 8 of the Geologic Report dated January 8, 2021). The Company expects to encounter that area in the near future, although given the uncertainties inherent in mining no exact date can be given.

