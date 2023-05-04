Anzeige
Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provide a corporate update.

Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-877-451-6152, under "Events" or by clicking here, up to 90 days after the call.

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608

Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.


