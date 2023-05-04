Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
04.05.23
08:32 Uhr
0,357 Euro
-0,010
-2,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.05.2023 | 14:12
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Chantal Free
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Divisional CEO - Portfolio
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionExercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan and retention of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsPrice(s)Volume(s)
£nil108,858
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

Acquisition of share on exercise of options		Price(s)Volume(s)

£nil
108,858

e) Date of transaction


2 May 2023
f) Place of transactionOutside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
