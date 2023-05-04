

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $273.75 million, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $364.75 million, or $5.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $273.59 million or $4.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $8.74 billion from $9.07 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $273.75 Mln. vs. $364.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.60 vs. $5.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.50 -Revenue (Q1): $8.74 Bln vs. $9.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.42 - $9.02 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARROW ELECTRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de