

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 8:15 am ET Thursday. Economists widely expect the bank to raise the benchmark refi rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it held steady against the franc, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 148.91 against the yen, 0.9801 against the franc, 0.8804 against the pound and 1.1078 against the greenback as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de