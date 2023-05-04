Evo Acquisition Corp. Announces Intent to Liquidate

Crystal Bay, Nevada, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evo Acquisition Corp. ("Evo") (Nasdaq: EVOJ) announced, announced today that it intends to liquidate as soon as practicable on or after May 8, 2023 and to return funds to holders of its shares of Class A common stock.

In view of the previously announced termination of Evo's Business Combination Agreement with 20Cube Logistics Pte. Ltd. and certain other parties, the Board of Directors of Evo has determined not to further extend the deadline date in which Evo is required to consummate a business combination beyond the current expiration date, May 8, 2023.

After satisfying its liabilities for expenses and working capital loans, Evo expects to redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A common stock for an estimated redemption price of approximately $10.12 per share (the "Redemption Amount") after the payment of taxes and dissolution expenses. On or about the close of business on May 9, 2023, the Class A common stock will be deemed canceled and will represent only the right to receive the Redemption Amount. The Redemption Amount will be payable to the holders of Class A common stock through the facilities of Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Evo's transfer agent.

Evo expects that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist its securities and to terminate the registration of Evo's securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Evo thereafter expects to file a Form 15 to terminate its reporting obligations.

