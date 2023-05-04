

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $285 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.0% to $2.42 billion from $1.78 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $285 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $2.42 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.65



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PPL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de