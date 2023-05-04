DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/05/2023) of GBP140.42m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/05/2023) of GBP140.42m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/05/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,366.24p 5,934,397 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,354.50p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,975.00p Discount to NAV 16.53% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 03/05/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.28 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.48 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.52 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 6.27 5 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.75 6 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.39 0.25p 7 Alpha Group International Plc 5.32 Ordinary 8 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.26 9 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.16 10 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.00 11 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.96 26.9231p 12 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 4.35 13 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.21 14 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.42 15 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.36 Ordinary 25p 16 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.62 17 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.54 18 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.07 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.71 20 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.31 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 241520 EQS News ID: 1624919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

