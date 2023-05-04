

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) said, on an adjusted basis, earnings per share were even with last year, and excluding currency translation, adjusted earnings per share increased by 2.7%. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 13.7%. Looking forward, the company raised its full-year sales and profit guidance.



First quarter bottom line came in at $298 million, or $0.86 per share compared with $422 million, or $1.23 per share, prior year. Excluding items, Kellogg reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.99, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $4.05 billion from $3.67 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.95 billion in revenue.



For 2023, the company increased its organic-basis net sales growth guidance to a tightened range of 6% to 7%, from prior guidance of 5 to 7%. The company also increased guidance for an adjusted basis earnings per share decline to 1% to 3% on a currency-neutral basis, from prior guidance of approximately 2% to 4%.



