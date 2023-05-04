4.7/5 average rating based on over 2000 verified online customer reviews

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) has surpassed 2,000 verified online reviews for its flagship product, VINIA, following the launch of the first major 2023 marketing campaign, "Real Stories," focusing on the red grape-based supplement's impact on customers' lives.

"Our online reviews do more than give new customers the confidence to try VINIA," said Dr. Brian Cornblatt, Chief Medical Officer. "They are a daily inspiration to our team, reminding us that we're making a difference to human health and providing a powerful data set of reported positive effects that help our clinical trials team plan our pilot trial roadmap."

BioHarvest actively encourages customers to leave honest and uncensored feedback. All VINIA customers who submit a review are eligible for a 30-day supply of VINIA. Customer reviews to date are averaging a 4.7/5 rating.

In addition to the now 2100+ verified online reviews, BioHarvest reports that 26,600 new US customers made their first VINIA purchase in the past 365 days, to bring the total US lifetime customer count to 32,300. These new customers contributed to a total order count of 53,400 total orders in the past 365 days*.

"In this past year of US expansion, we have seen a rapid acceleration of VINIA sales as we scale up our major marketing campaigns, with a mix of TV, digital, and partnerships," said CEO Ilan Sobel. "We're establishing VINIA as a leader in health supplements, backed by science, and now validated by thousands of verified customer reviews. Our 2023 sales growth target is aggressive, and passing the 2,000-review mark is a significant milestone towards our goal of being a best-in-class wellness brand."

BioHarvest has also announced that the five NFL prospects cited in an April 27, 2023, news release as members of "Team VINIA" were all either drafted or signed during this past weekend's 2023 NFL Draft. These athletes prepared for the NFL combine and draft with Yo Murphy of the House of Athlete. The former NFL wide receiver included VINIA as part of the athletes' nutrition and supplement regimen.

Tre Tucker was drafted first of the group, at 100th overall, by the Las Vegas Raiders, Tyler Scott was drafted by the Chicago Bears, Andrei Iosivas by the Cincinnati Bengals, Deuce Vaughn by the Dallas Cowboys, and Silas Dsanzi was signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sobel said the BioHarvest team looks forward to a continued relationship with these exciting NFL prospects and wished them luck and health in the NFL and beyond.

*BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s complete 2022 Financials were filed on April 27, 2023, and can be accessed on www.sedar.com.

