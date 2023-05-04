CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: CYduct Diagnostics Recognized as April's "Innovator of the Month" by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing life-enhancing breast healthcare products was recently recognized by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) as April's "Innovator of the Month."

CYduct is developing for commercialization the first personalized proteomic test for breast cancer risk assessment - B-FIRST. The Company's product aims to accurately test for high-risk biomarkers that forecast the onset of breast cancer, helping women, physicians, and healthcare professionals make informed decisions about treatment options. The primary patient groups targeted by CYduct are known high-risk women and women with dense breast tissue, which is estimated to impact more than 45 million women in the U.S. alone.

CYduct's personalized risk assessment test has the potential to decrease the unacceptable high rates of false positives and false negatives in current risk assessment and screening tests, offering a more accurate and efficient way to diagnose breast cancer.

"Early detection and personalized care can be lifesaving for women impacted by breast cancer. The team at CYduct Diagnostics is doing important work to make that a reality. I'm proud to recognize their innovative approach and look forward to watching the company continue to grow in Connecticut," said Murphy.

CYduct CEO Dom Gatto stated, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Senator Murphy. Early detection is key to better outcomes for women with breast cancer. By developing accurate and personalized risk assessments, CYduct is paving the way for a more effective screening process and improved clinical decision-making. We are dedicated to improving the lives of women everywhere and believe that our work will make a significant difference in the fight against breast cancer."

CYduct's B-FIRST test is currently in development, and the Company is working closely with regulatory authorities to prepare for commercialization. With this recognition from Senator Murphy, CYduct is excited to continue its mission to empower women to take control of their Breast Health.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

