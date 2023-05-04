Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC" or the "wholly owned subsidiary"), a multimedia leader for all things psychedelics including the emerging medicinal psychedelics market sector. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "At PSYC Corporation, we are a multimedia-driven company focused on market sectors that are new and emerging, including psychedelics and cannabis. Our flagship website is PyschedelicSpotlight.com," shared Flores. "It is a multimedia platform, which covers news, information, resources, and original content all plugged in to the growing market sector that is psychedelics, and that is at the heart of what PSYC Corporation is all about."

"How does Psychedelic Spotlight build short and long-term value for your shareholders?" asked Davis. "We launched the website about three years ago with a goal to become the largest and most prominent media authority for the psychedelic space," explained Flores. "There was a tremendous amount of value potential in achieving that," he added. "It is a value we believe in now more than ever before," said Flores, before discussing the Company's diversification strategy, which also incorporates the cannabis space.

"We have been focused on developing a real following here for Psychedelic Spotlight," continued Flores. "In March, we hit a new milestone, which was announced a few weeks ago, where we had over 1.3 million page views to our website," he shared. "We have also grown it into one of the top three media platforms in the psychedelic space."

"How was your company able to grow in comparison to its competitors over the last three years?" asked Davis. "We were very keen on trying to identify areas of opportunity that other media platforms were not covering in the emerging psychedelic space," said Flores. "We want to cover it all, every different angle of this space," he said. "That is how we have been able to carve out our own identity in this industry."

The conversation then turned to the Company's recent launch of its new video series, PSYC Taboo, which focuses on the integration of sex and psychedelics. "The early reception has been great," said Flores. "These are topics that are considered taboo, however it doesn't mean these conversations aren't happening behind closed doors," he explained. "We felt it was important to bring these conversations to the surface," said Flores. "We believe it is important to normalize psychedelics outside of the medical context by considering how people are utilizing psychedelics in everyday life."

"What would you like listeners to take away from today's interview?" asked Davis. "We would like to highlight the diversity that we are establishing here at Psychedelic Spotlight," shared Flores. "Yes, there is a medical component that is very important, but there is also this other component where people are utilizing it for health and wellness or spiritual purposes to live better lives," he continued. "We have a society that is struggling with the available treatment options or the lack of treatment options outside of what Big Pharma is pushing," said Flores. "People want to find a better way of living," he added. "Psychedelics present a new way to do that."

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC") (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates Bonfire, a community-focused, consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC's service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

