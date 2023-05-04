Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
04.05.23
14:45 Uhr
10,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
04.05.2023 | 15:04
Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 04-May-2023 / 13:31 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 
 8HQ on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at which 10 shareholders or their representatives were present. 
 
 
 
 The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- 
 
 
 
 
 
                                   Shares   %   Shares   %    Abstain/ 
 Resolution                                       Against  against Votes 
                                   For (1)   for            Withheld(2) 
 
 1. To receive the Company's annual accounts and the 
   reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the financial 161,127,403 100.00 2,717   0.00  6,070,721 
   year ended 31 December 2022. 
 
 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.    158,666,616 94.90 8,521,913 5.10  12,312 
 
 
 3. To declare a final dividend for the financial year 
   ended 31 December 2022 of 26.5 pence per ordinary share. 
                               167,189,794 100.00 2,162   0.00  8,885 
 
 
 
 4. To elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the Company.  155,838,814 93.21 11,344,161 6.79  17,866 
 
 
 5. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the    162,818,821 97.39 4,365,196 2.61  16,824 
   Company. 
 
 6. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company.  160,824,449 96.20 6,356,715 3.80  19,677 
 
 
 7. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the   162,826,799 97.39 4,357,235 2.61  16,807 
   Company. 
 
 8. To re-elect Coline McConville as a Director of the  155,986,051 93.30 11,196,821 6.70  17,969 
   Company. 
 
 9. To re-elect Pete Redfern as a Director of the     165,186,646 98.80 1,998,310 1.20  15,885 
   Company. 
 
 10. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the     167,180,341 100.00 7,367   0.00  13,133 
   Company. 
 
 11. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the  151,573,535 91.03 14,945,010 8.97  682,296 
   Company. 
 
 12. To re-elect Alan Williams as a Director of the    164,794,960 98.57 2,390,257 1.43  15,624 
   Company 
 
 13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company.   166,333,990 99.49 858,018  0.51  8,833 
 
 
   14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration 167,101,318 99.95 91,781   0.05  7,742 
 of the auditor. 
 
   15.  To authorise the Directors to allot securities.     143,748,280 86.32 22,785,152 13.68  667,409 
 
 16. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free  156,453,493 93.57 10,746,259 6.43  1,089 
   from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 
 
 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 166,490,729 99.59 678,003  0.41  32,109 
   its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 
 
   18.  To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less 147,406,455 88.52 19,120,870 11.48  673,516 
 than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 
 
 
 
 Notes 
 
 (1) Includes discretionary votes 
 
 (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution 
 
 
 
 
 
 In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the 
 National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. 
 
 
 
 No questions were asked at the meeting. 
 
 
 
 
 
 In the case of queries, please contact: 
 
 
 
 Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  241521 
EQS News ID:  1624883 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624883&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 08:32 ET (12:32 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
