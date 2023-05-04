DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 04-May-2023

At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Linklaters, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at which 10 shareholders or their representatives were present. The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- Shares % Shares % Abstain/ Resolution Against against Votes For (1) for Withheld(2) 1. To receive the Company's annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the financial 161,127,403 100.00 2,717 0.00 6,070,721 year ended 31 December 2022. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 158,666,616 94.90 8,521,913 5.10 12,312 3. To declare a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of 26.5 pence per ordinary share. 167,189,794 100.00 2,162 0.00 8,885 4. To elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the Company. 155,838,814 93.21 11,344,161 6.79 17,866 5. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the 162,818,821 97.39 4,365,196 2.61 16,824 Company. 6. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company. 160,824,449 96.20 6,356,715 3.80 19,677 7. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the 162,826,799 97.39 4,357,235 2.61 16,807 Company. 8. To re-elect Coline McConville as a Director of the 155,986,051 93.30 11,196,821 6.70 17,969 Company. 9. To re-elect Pete Redfern as a Director of the 165,186,646 98.80 1,998,310 1.20 15,885 Company. 10. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director of the 167,180,341 100.00 7,367 0.00 13,133 Company. 11. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director of the 151,573,535 91.03 14,945,010 8.97 682,296 Company. 12. To re-elect Alan Williams as a Director of the 164,794,960 98.57 2,390,257 1.43 15,624 Company 13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company. 166,333,990 99.49 858,018 0.51 8,833 14. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration 167,101,318 99.95 91,781 0.05 7,742 of the auditor. 15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities. 143,748,280 86.32 22,785,152 13.68 667,409 16. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free 156,453,493 93.57 10,746,259 6.43 1,089 from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 17. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 166,490,729 99.59 678,003 0.41 32,109 its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 18. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less 147,406,455 88.52 19,120,870 11.48 673,516 than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. No questions were asked at the meeting. In the case of queries, please contact: Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

