

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW):



Earnings: -$3.30 million in Q1 vs. $16.96 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $944.96 million in Q1 vs. $783.53 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.15



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de