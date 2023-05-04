SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First quarter 2023 net income attributable to SXC was $16.3 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $29.5 million, or $0.35 per share, in the prior year period

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter was $67.1 million

for the quarter was $67.1 million Extended Indiana Harbor coke supply agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs through September 2035

Reaffirming full-year 2023 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $250 million to $265 million

LISLE, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) today reported first quarter 2023 results, reflecting continued solid operating performance from our cokemaking and logistics segments.

"We are pleased with the operational performance across our segments in the first quarter. Our domestic coke plants continued to run at full capacity, but our financial results, as compared to the prior year quarter, were impacted by lower export coke contribution margin. Our logistics segment also continued to perform well, with higher volumes at our Convent Marine Terminal driving results. We continue to execute against our 2023 objectives and remain well positioned to achieve our full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance," said Katherine Gates, President of SunCoke Energy, Inc. "Additionally, we are pleased with the extension of our Indiana Harbor coke contract with Cleveland-Cliffs for an additional 12 years. This affirms the mutually beneficial relationship we have with our customer and positions Indiana Harbor favorably for the future."

FIRST QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS



Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023

2022

Increase (decrease) Revenues $ 487.8

$ 439.8

$ 48.0 Net income attributable to SXC $ 16.3

$ 29.5

$ (13.2) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 67.1

$ 83.8

$ (16.7)

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release.

Revenues in the first quarter of 2023 increased $48.0 million as compared to the same prior year period, primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices.

Net income attributable to SXC decreased $13.2 million from the same prior year period, primarily driven by lower contribution margin on export coke sales, with timing of non-contracted blast coke sales also impacting results.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $16.7 million as compared to the same prior year period, primarily driven by lower contribution margin on export coke sales, with timing of non-contracted blast coke sales also impacting results.

FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Domestic Coke

Domestic Coke consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at our Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown plants.



Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts) 2023

2022

Increase (decrease) Revenues $ 458.8

$ 411.6

$ 47.2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 60.4

$ 76.0

$ (15.6) Sales volumes (thousands of tons) 950

962

(12) Adjusted EBITDA per ton(2) $ 63.58

$ 79.00

$ (15.42)

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release. (2) Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.

Revenues increased $47.2 million as compared to the same prior year period primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $15.6 million as compared to the same prior year period primarily due to lower contribution margin on export coke sales, with timing of non-contracted blast coke sales also impacting results.

Logistics

Logistics consists of the handling and mixing services of coal and other aggregates at our Convent Marine Terminal ("CMT"), Lake Terminal, and Kanawha River Terminals ("KRT").



Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts) 2023

2022

Increase (decrease) Revenues $ 21.1

$ 18.8

$ 2.3 Intersegment sales $ 6.2

$ 7.5

$ (1.3) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 13.5

$ 12.6

$ 0.9 Tons handled (thousands of tons)(2) 5,309

5,236

73

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation elsewhere in this release. (2) Reflects inbound tons handled during the period.

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, as compared to the same prior year period primarily driven by higher transloading volumes at CMT.

Brazil Coke

Brazil Coke consists of a cokemaking facility in Vitória, Brazil, which we operate for an affiliate of ArcelorMittal.

Revenues were $7.9 million during the first quarter 2023, which were lower than revenues of $9.4 million in the first quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million during the first quarter 2023, which was lower than Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million in the first quarter 2022. The decreases were primarily driven by the absence of technology fees which expired at the end of 2022, as well as the absence of production bonuses for meeting certain volume targets.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and other expenses, which include activity from our legacy coal mining business, was $9.2 million during the first quarter 2023, which which was comparable to expense of $9.0 million during the first quarter 2022.

2023 OUTLOOK

Our 2023 guidance is as follows:

Domestic Coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.0 million tons

Consolidated Net Income is expected to be between $59 million and $76 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $250 million and $265 million

Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $95 million

Operating cash flow is estimated to be between $200 million to $215 million

Cash taxes are projected to be between $12 million to $16 million

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022













(Dollars and shares in millions,

except per share amounts) Revenues







Sales and other operating revenue

$ 487.8

$ 439.8 Costs and operating expenses







Cost of products sold and operating expenses

402.0

338.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses

18.8

18.0 Depreciation and amortization expense

35.3

35.2 Total costs and operating expenses

456.1

391.2 Operating income

31.7

48.6 Interest expense, net

7.2

8.0 Income before income tax expense

24.5

40.6 Income tax expense

6.8

10.0 Net income

17.7

30.6 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1.4

1.1 Net income attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.

$ 16.3

$ 29.5 Earnings attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc. per common share:







Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.35 Diluted

$ 0.19

$ 0.35 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

84.5

83.2 Diluted

84.9

84.2

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



(Unaudited)







(Dollars in millions, except par value amounts) Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 83.3

$ 90.0 Receivables, net

81.2

104.8 Inventories

234.8

175.2 Other current assets

10.5

4.0 Total current assets

409.8

374.0 Properties, plants and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $1,310.3

million and $1,276.0 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively)

1,207.8

1,229.3 Intangible assets, net

32.7

33.2 Deferred charges and other assets

19.0

18.1 Total assets

$ 1,669.3

$ 1,654.6 Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable

$ 172.7

$ 159.3 Accrued liabilities

45.6

60.8 Current portion of financing obligation

3.4

3.3 Interest payable

6.1

- Income tax payable

4.0

0.6 Total current liabilities

231.8

224.0 Long-term debt and financing obligation

528.4

528.9 Accrual for black lung benefits

52.7

52.2 Retirement benefit liabilities

15.9

16.4 Deferred income taxes

175.1

172.3 Asset retirement obligations

13.6

13.4 Other deferred credits and liabilities

23.5

24.7 Total liabilities

1,041.0

1,031.9 Equity







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; no issued

shares at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value. Authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued

99,124,637 and 98,815,780 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively

1.0

1.0 Treasury stock, 15,404,482 shares at both March 31, 2023 and December 31,

2022

(184.0)

(184.0) Additional paid-in capital

726.3

728.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12.8)

(13.0) Retained earnings

63.0

53.5 Total SunCoke Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity

593.5

585.6 Noncontrolling interest

34.8

37.1 Total equity

628.3

622.7 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,669.3

$ 1,654.6

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022













(Dollars in millions) Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net income

$ 17.7

$ 30.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

35.3

35.2 Deferred income tax expense

2.8

5.3 Share-based compensation expense

1.6

1.1 Changes in working capital pertaining to operating activities:







Receivables, net

23.3

(21.9) Inventories

(59.0)

(66.9) Accounts payable

22.2

41.9 Accrued liabilities

(15.3)

(3.9) Interest payable

6.1

6.1 Income taxes

3.4

3.3 Other

(7.9)

(8.1) Net cash provided by operating activities

30.2

22.7 Cash Flows from Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(22.6)

(12.9) Other investing activities

0.3

(0.1) Net cash used in investing activities

(22.3)

(13.0) Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from revolving facility

139.0

137.0 Repayment of revolving facility

(139.0)

(122.0) Repayment of financing obligation

(0.8)

(0.8) Dividends paid

(6.7)

(5.0) Cash distribution to noncontrolling interests

(3.7)

(1.5) Other financing activities

(3.4)

(1.5) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(14.6)

6.2 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6.7)

15.9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

90.0

63.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 83.3

$ 79.7 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Interest paid

$ 0.5

$ 0.9 Income taxes paid

$ 0.5

$ 1.4

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Segment Financial and Operating Data

The following tables set forth financial and operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022













(Dollars in millions, except per ton amounts) Sales and Other Operating Revenues:







Domestic Coke

$ 458.8

$ 411.6 Brazil Coke

7.9

9.4 Logistics

21.1

18.8 Logistics intersegment sales

6.2

7.5 Elimination of intersegment sales

(6.2)

(7.5) Total sales and other operating revenues

$ 487.8

$ 439.8 Adjusted EBITDA(1):







Domestic Coke

$ 60.4

$ 76.0 Brazil Coke

2.4

4.2 Logistics

13.5

12.6 Corporate and Other, net

(9.2)

(9.0) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 67.1

$ 83.8 Coke Operating Data:







Domestic Coke capacity utilization(2)

100 %

99 % Domestic Coke production volumes (thousands of tons)

994

975 Domestic Coke sales volumes (thousands of tons)

950

962 Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA per ton(3)

$ 63.58

$ 79.00 Brazilian Coke production-operated facility (thousands of tons)

398

419 Logistics Operating Data:







Tons handled (thousands of tons)

5,309

5,236

(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to GAAP elsewhere in this release. (2) The production of foundry coke tons does not replace blast furnace coke tons on a ton for ton basis, as foundry coke requires longer coking time. The Domestic Coke capacity utilization is calculated assuming a single ton of foundry coke replaces approximately two tons of blast furnace coke. (3) Reflects Domestic Coke Adjusted EBITDA divided by Domestic Coke sales volumes.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(Dollars in millions) Net income attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.

$ 16.3

$ 29.5 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1.4

1.1 Net income

$ 17.7

$ 30.6 Add:







Depreciation and amortization expense

35.3

35.2 Interest expense, net

7.2

8.0 Income tax expense

6.8

10.0 Transaction costs(1)

0.1

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 67.1

$ 83.8 Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)

2.5

2.1 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.

$ 64.6

$ 81.7

(1) Costs incurred as part of the granulated pig iron project with U.S. Steel. (2) Reflects noncontrolling interest in Indiana Harbor.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Estimated 2023 Net Income to Estimated Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA





2023



Low

High



(Dollars in millions) Net income

$ 59

$ 76 Add:







Depreciation and amortization expense

136

132 Interest expense, net

31

29 Income tax expense

24

28 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 250

$ 265 Subtract: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)

9

9 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SunCoke Energy, Inc.

$ 241

$ 256

(1) Reflects noncontrolling interest in Indiana Harbor.

