Dow Jones News
DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: IOE-Issue of Equity

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: IOE-Issue of Equity 04-May-2023 / 13:53 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Company announces it has today issued 100,000 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its block listing authority. The Ordinary Shares were issued at 169p, a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 21,300,000 Ordinary Shares, none of which will be held in treasury. Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 21,300,000. This figure may be used by Shareholders and other investors as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  241529 
EQS News ID:  1624955 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624955&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
