Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Highlights include:
- Consolidated net income of $110.2 million, compared with net income of $96.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022
- Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $112.3 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to NFE of $130.2 million, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022
- Re-affirmed fiscal 2023 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance range of $2.62 to $2.72, which was increased by $0.20 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023
- Maintains long-term projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent(1)
Second-quarter fiscal 2023 net income totaled $110.2 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with net income of $96.0 million, or $1.00 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date net income totaled $226.2 million, or $2.34 per share, compared with $207.3 million, or $2.16 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2022.
Second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE totaled $112.3 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to NFE of $130.2 million, or $1.36 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE totaled $222.6 million, or $2.30 per share, compared with $196.0 million, or $2.04 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2022.
Steve Westhoven, President and CEO, stated, "We continued to execute on our strategy to deliver steady, predictable growth and earnings throughout our diversified business model. We reported solid results in the second quarter, and are re-affirming the fiscal 2023 NFEPS guidance range of $2.62 to $2.72 per share."
Key Performance Metrics
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
($ in Thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
110,247
$
96,035
$
226,168
$
207,347
Basic EPS
$
1.14
$
1.00
$
2.34
$
2.16
Net financial earnings
$
112,310
$
130,206
$
222,594
$
195,976
Basic net financial earnings per share
$
1.16
$
1.36
$
2.30
$
2.04
(1) NFEPS long-term annual growth projections are based on the midpoint of the $2.20 - $2.30 initial guidance range for fiscal 2022, provided on February 1, 2021
A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
110,247
$
96,035
$
226,168
$
207,347
Add:
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions
13,971
42,022
(17,532
)
(40,169
)
Tax effect
(3,320
)
(9,980
)
4,167
9,556
Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory
(11,203
)
1,155
12,769
24,732
Tax effect
2,662
(274
)
(3,035
)
(5,877
)
Gain on equity method investment
(200
)
-
(200
)
-
Tax effect
50
-
50
-
NFE tax adjustment
103
1,248
207
387
Net financial earnings
$
112,310
$
130,206
$
222,594
$
195,976
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
96,893
96,068
96,689
96,006
Diluted
97,556
96,516
97,346
96,480
Basic earnings per share
$
1.14
$
1.00
$
2.34
$
2.16
Add:
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions
0.14
0.44
(0.18
)
(0.42
)
Tax effect
(0.03
)
(0.10
)
0.04
0.10
Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory
(0.12
)
0.01
0.13
0.26
Tax effect
0.03
-
(0.03
)
(0.06
)
NFE tax adjustment
-
0.01
-
-
Basic NFE per share
$
1.16
$
1.36
$
2.30
$
2.04
NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.
A table detailing NFE for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.
Net financial earnings (loss) by Business Unit
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
New Jersey Natural Gas
$
100,697
$
102,783
$
155,361
$
153,863
Clean Energy Ventures
(9,379
)
(6,491
)
(12,961
)
(13,312
)
Storage and Transportation
2,450
4,625
8,693
7,587
Energy Services
21,125
29,940
73,658
47,507
Home Services and Other
813
451
784
898
Subtotal
115,706
131,308
225,535
196,543
Eliminations
(3,396
)
(1,102
)
(2,941
)
(567
)
Total
$
112,310
$
130,206
$
222,594
$
195,976
Fiscal 2023 NFE Guidance:
NJR re-affirmed its fiscal 2023 NFE guidance range of $2.62 to $2.72, which was increased by $0.20 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements." The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2023:
Company
Expected Fiscal 2023
Net Financial Earnings Contribution
New Jersey Natural Gas
48 to 53 percent
Clean Energy Ventures
18 to 20 percent
Storage and Transportation
4 to 8 percent
Energy Services
20 to 25 percent
Home Services and Other
0 to 1 percent
In providing fiscal 2023 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.
New Jersey Natural Gas
NJNG reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $100.7 million, compared to NFE of $102.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $155.4 million, compared to NFE of $153.9 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The slight decrease in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to higher operating and interest expenses, partially offset by higher utility gross margin. The Fiscal 2023 year-to-date increase in NFE was due to higher utility gross margin as a result of higher base rates, which became effective on December 1, 2021.
Customer Growth:
- NJNG added 4,064 new customers during the first six months of fiscal 2023, compared with 3,579 during the same period in fiscal 2022. NJNG expects these new customers to contribute approximately $3.4 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.
Infrastructure Update:
- NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During the first six months of fiscal 2023, NJNG has spent $18.3 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects. On March 30, 2023, NJNG submitted its annual IIP filing to the BPU requesting a rate increase for capital expenditures of $31.4 million through June 30, 2023, resulting in a $3.5 million revenue increase, with a proposed effective date of October 1, 2023.
Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:
BGSS incentive programs contributed $5.8 million to utility gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $6.3 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date, these programs contributed $14.5 million to utility gross margin, compared with $10.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to lower margin for off-system sales, partially offset by an increase in storage incentive margin. The increase in NFE for fiscal 2023 year-to-date was due primarily to improved margins in off-system sales and storage incentives compared to the same period last year.
For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.
Energy-Efficiency Programs:
SAVEGREEN invested $23.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023 in energy-efficiency upgrades for customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $8.5 million of its outstanding investments during the first six months of fiscal 2023 through its energy efficiency rate.
Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)
CEV reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 net financial loss of $(9.4) million, compared with net financial loss of $(6.5) million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date net financial loss was $(13.0) million, compared with net financial loss of $(13.3) million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to higher operating expenses, offset by higher revenue. The increase in fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE was due primarily to higher REC and electricity revenue.
Solar Investment Update:
- During the second-quarter of fiscal 2023, CEV placed 3 commercial projects into service, adding approximately 33 megawatts (MW) to total installed capacity.
- During the first six months of fiscal 2023, CEV placed 6 commercial projects into service, adding approximately 51 MW to total installed capacity.
- As of March 31, 2023, CEV had approximately 440MW of solar capacity (including residential) in service in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut.
Storage and Transportation
Storage and Transportation reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $2.4 million, compared with NFE of $4.6 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $8.7 million, compared with NFE of $7.6 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The lower NFE for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were due primarily to increased depreciation and interest expenses, partially offset by increased revenue. The increase in fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE was due primarily to increased operating revenue at Leaf River and Adelphia Gateway, partially offset by increased depreciation expenses.
Energy Services
Energy Services reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $21.1 million compared with NFE of $29.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $73.7 million, compared with NFE of $47.5 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in NFE for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year period was due to lower natural gas price volatility during a period of warmer weather conditions. The increase in fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were due to higher natural gas price volatility during periods of colder than expected weather in December, allowing Energy Services to capture additional margin.
Home Services and Other Operations
Home Services and Other Operations reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $0.8 million compared with NFE of $0.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to increased operating income driven by increased installation and service contract revenue. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $0.8 million, compared with NFE of $0.9 million during the same period in fiscal 2022.
Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:
NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile:
- During the first six months of fiscal 2023, capital expenditures were $253.7 million, including accruals, of which $171.4 million were related to NJNG, compared with $285.7 million, of which $119.3 million were related to NJNG, during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to the completion of the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline project, which was placed into service in September 2022.
- During the first six months of fiscal 2023, cash flows from operations were $343.1 million, compared with cash flows from operations of $330.5 million during the same period of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating cash flows was due to increased earnings at Energy Services, partially offset by additional working capital requirements.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2023, projected NFEPS growth rates, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2023, customer growth at NJNG and their expected contributions, infrastructure programs and investments future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, the outcome or timing of future Base Rate Cases with the BPU, and other legal and regulatory expectations.
Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.
Non-GAAP Financial Information:
This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.
NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services and certain transactions related to NJR's investments in the PennEast Project, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.
NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
- New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 570,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.
- Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 440 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
- Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
- Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.
- Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.
NJR and its over 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.
For more information about NJR:
www.njresources.com.
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
OPERATING REVENUES
Utility
$
400,500
$
463,474
$
757,909
$
737,909
Nonutility
243,527
448,842
609,685
850,249
Total operating revenues
644,027
912,316
1,367,594
1,588,158
OPERATING EXPENSES
Gas purchases
Utility
156,370
212,892
338,816
335,161
Nonutility
160,364
410,535
392,434
689,329
Related parties
1,770
1,883
3,597
3,729
Operation and maintenance
99,095
85,786
178,596
154,770
Regulatory rider expenses
23,154
30,910
41,405
47,581
Depreciation and amortization
38,090
31,435
74,773
61,828
Total operating expenses
478,843
773,441
1,029,621
1,292,398
OPERATING INCOME
165,184
138,875
337,973
295,760
Other income, net
4,779
4,127
9,434
8,263
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
30,261
18,926
59,752
38,403
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES
139,702
124,076
287,655
265,620
Income tax provision
30,586
28,810
63,564
59,617
Equity in earnings of affiliates
1,131
769
2,077
1,344
NET INCOME
$
110,247
$
96,035
$
226,168
$
207,347
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
1.14
$
1.00
$
2.34
$
2.16
Diluted
$
1.13
$
1.00
$
2.32
$
2.15
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
96,893
96,068
96,689
96,006
Diluted
97,556
96,516
97,346
96,480
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES
A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows:
Net income
$
110,247
$
96,035
$
226,168
$
207,347
Add:
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions
13,971
42,022
(17,532
)
(40,169
)
Tax effect
(3,320
)
(9,980
)
4,167
9,556
Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory
(11,203
)
1,155
12,769
24,732
Tax effect
2,662
(274
)
(3,035
)
(5,877
)
Gain on equity method investment
(200
)
-
(200
)
-
Tax effect
50
-
50
-
NFE tax adjustment
103
1,248
207
387
Net financial earnings
$
112,310
$
130,206
$
222,594
$
195,976
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
96,893
96,068
96,689
96,006
Diluted
97,556
96,516
97,346
96,480
A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows:
Basic earnings per share
$
1.14
$
1.00
$
2.34
$
2.16
Add:
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions
$
0.14
$
0.44
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.42
)
Tax effect
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.10
)
$
0.04
$
0.10
Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory
$
(0.12
)
$
0.01
$
0.13
$
0.26
Tax effect
$
0.03
$
-
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.06
)
NFE tax adjustment
$
-
$
0.01
$
-
$
-
Basic NFE per share
$
1.16
$
1.36
$
2.30
$
2.04
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION
A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows:
Operating revenues
$
400,838
$
463,812
$
758,584
$
738,584
Less:
Natural gas purchases
158,694
215,223
343,465
339,817
Operating and maintenance (1)
30,711
26,748
57,005
39,889
Regulatory rider expense
23,154
30,910
41,405
47,581
Depreciation and amortization
25,319
23,344
50,209
46,237
Gross margin
162,960
167,587
266,500
265,060
Add:
Operating and maintenance (1)
30,711
26,748
57,005
39,889
Depreciation and amortization
25,319
23,344
50,209
46,237
Utility gross margin
$
218,990
$
217,679
$
373,714
$
351,186
(1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $27.8 million and $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $51.2 million and $49.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
ENERGY SERVICES
A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows:
Operating revenues
$
196,730
$
412,645
$
518,512
$
781,889
Less:
Natural Gas purchases
161,114
411,146
394,401
689,833
Operation and maintenance (1)
7,668
3,978
11,123
7,247
Depreciation and amortization
62
32
119
60
Gross margin
27,886
(2,511
)
112,869
84,749
Add:
Operation and maintenance (1)
7,668
3,978
11,123
7,247
Depreciation and amortization
62
32
119
60
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions
13,795
40,446
(26,091
)
(45,201
)
Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory
(11,203
)
1,155
12,769
24,732
Financial margin
$
38,208
$
43,100
$
110,789
$
71,587
(1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.7 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(1.7) million and $1.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows:
Net income (loss)
$
19,046
$
(3,031
)
$
83,607
$
62,713
Add:
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions
13,795
40,446
(26,091
)
(45,201
)
Tax effect
(3,278
)
(9,604
)
6,201
10,753
Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas
(11,203
)
1,155
12,769
24,732
Tax effect
2,662
(274
)
(3,035
)
(5,877
)
NFE tax adjustment
103
1,248
207
387
Net financial earnings
$
21,125
$
29,940
$
73,658
$
47,507
FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES
Operating Revenues
Natural Gas Distribution
$
400,838
$
463,812
$
758,584
$
738,584
Clean Energy Ventures
14,406
11,827
27,198
22,010
Energy Services
196,730
412,645
518,512
781,889
Storage and Transportation
20,887
13,342
47,725
25,485
Home Services and Other
13,448
13,222
27,714
27,173
Sub-total
646,309
914,848
1,379,733
1,595,141
Eliminations
(2,282
)
(2,532
)
(12,139
)
(6,983
)
Total
$
644,027
$
912,316
$
1,367,594
$
1,588,158
Operating Income (Loss)
Natural Gas Distribution
$
135,196
$
141,311
$
215,309
$
215,494
Clean Energy Ventures
(5,002
)
(2,696
)
(5,323
)
(6,668
)
Energy Services
27,232
(3,132
)
114,547
83,646
Storage and Transportation
6,700
3,180
19,317
5,056
Home Services and Other
1,137
901
1,188
1,763
Sub-total
165,263
139,564
345,038
299,291
Eliminations
(79
)
(689
)
(7,065
)
(3,531
)
Total
$
165,184
$
138,875
$
337,973
$
295,760
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
Storage and Transportation
$
977
$
1,256
$
1,886
$
2,312
Eliminations
154
(487
)
191
(968
)
Total
$
1,131
$
769
$
2,077
$
1,344
Net Income (Loss)
Natural Gas Distribution
$
100,697
$
102,783
$
155,361
$
153,863
Clean Energy Ventures
(9,379
)
(6,491
)
(12,961
)
(13,312
)
Energy Services
19,046
(3,031
)
83,607
62,713
Storage and Transportation
2,600
4,625
8,843
7,587
Home Services and Other
813
451
784
898
Sub-total
113,777
98,337
235,634
211,749
Eliminations
(3,530
)
(2,302
)
(9,466
)
(4,402
)
Total
$
110,247
$
96,035
$
226,168
$
207,347
Net Financial Earnings (Loss)
Natural Gas Distribution
$
100,697
$
102,783
$
155,361
$
153,863
Clean Energy Ventures
(9,379
)
(6,491
)
(12,961
)
(13,312
)
Energy Services
21,125
29,940
73,658
47,507
Storage and Transportation
2,450
4,625
8,693
7,587
Home Services and Other
813
451
784
898
Sub-total
115,706
131,308
225,535
196,543
Eliminations
(3,396
)
(1,102
)
(2,941
)
(567
)
Total
$
112,310
$
130,206
$
222,594
$
195,976
Throughput (Bcf)
NJNG, Core Customers
30.8
34.0
55.8
58.6
NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management
20.7
24.0
38.6
49.1
Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales
40.8
76.7
85.0
140.2
Total
92.3
134.7
179.4
247.9
Common Stock Data
Yield at March 31,
2.9
%
3.1
%
2.9
%
3.1
%
Market Price at March 31,
$
53.20
$
46.66
$
53.20
$
46.66
Shares Out. at March 31,
96,901
96,082
96,901
96,082
Market Cap. at March 31,
$
5,155,153
$
4,482,696
$
5,155,153
$
4,482,696
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands, except customer and weather data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION
Utility Gross Margin
Operating revenues
$
400,838
$
463,812
$
758,584
$
738,584
Less:
Natural gas purchases
158,694
215,223
343,465
339,817
Operating and maintenance (1)
30,711
26,748
57,005
39,889
Regulatory rider expense
23,154
30,910
41,405
47,581
Depreciation and amortization
25,319
23,344
50,209
46,237
Gross margin
162,960
167,587
266,500
265,060
Add:
Operating and maintenance (1)
30,711
26,748
57,005
39,889
Depreciation and amortization
25,319
23,344
50,209
46,237
Total Utility Gross Margin
$
218,990
$
217,679
$
373,714
$
351,186
(1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $27.8 million and $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $51.2 million and $49.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income
Residential
$
157,276
$
155,514
$
261,294
$
248,119
Commercial, Industrial & Other
30,066
30,120
50,845
49,222
Firm Transportation
25,208
25,090
45,688
42,372
Total Firm Margin
212,550
210,724
357,827
339,713
Interruptible
662
606
1,423
1,360
Total System Margin
213,212
211,330
359,250
341,073
Off System/Capacity Management/FRM/Storage Incentive
5,778
6,349
14,464
10,113
Total Utility Gross Margin
218,990
217,679
373,714
351,186
Operation and maintenance expense
58,475
53,024
108,196
89,455
Depreciation and amortization
25,319
23,344
50,209
46,237
Operating Income
$
135,196
$
141,311
$
215,309
$
215,494
Net Income
$
100,697
$
102,783
$
155,361
$
153,863
Net Financial Earnings
$
100,697
$
102,783
$
155,361
$
153,863
Throughput (Bcf)
Residential
19.5
23.0
34.2
35.6
Commercial, Industrial & Other
3.8
4.3
6.5
6.6
Firm Transportation
4.5
5.6
8.5
9.2
Total Firm Throughput
27.8
32.9
49.2
51.4
Interruptible
3.0
1.1
6.6
7.2
Total System Throughput
30.8
34.0
55.8
58.6
Off System/Capacity Management
20.7
24.0
38.6
49.1
Total Throughput
51.5
58.0
94.4
107.7
Customers
Residential
516,453
508,729
516,453
508,729
Commercial, Industrial & Other
33,160
32,116
33,160
32,116
Firm Transportation
24,777
27,226
24,777
27,226
Total Firm Customers
574,390
568,071
574,390
568,071
Interruptible
87
31
87
31
Total System Customers
574,477
568,102
574,477
568,102
Off System/Capacity Management*
23
22
23
22
Total Customers
574,500
568,124
574,500
568,124
*The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period.
Degree Days
Actual
1,937
2,371
3,480
3,645
Normal
2,457
2,444
4,004
3,994
Percent of Normal
78.8
%
97.0
%
86.9
%
91.3
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Thousands, except customer, RECs and megawatt)
2023
2022
2023
2022
CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES
Operating Revenues
SREC sales
$
6,237
$
3,962
$
10,123
$
6,829
TREC sales
2,085
1,019
3,287
1,865
Solar electricity sales and other
3,164
4,057
7,931
7,711
Sunlight Advantage
2,920
2,789
5,857
5,605
Total Operating Revenues
$
14,406
$
11,827
$
27,198
$
22,010
Depreciation and Amortization
$
6,465
$
5,311
$
12,041
$
10,544
Operating Loss
$
(5,002
)
$
(2,696
)
$
(5,323
)
$
(6,668
)
Income Tax Benefit
$
(3,005
)
$
(1,952
)
$
(4,842
)
$
(3,998
)
Net Loss
$
(9,379
)
$
(6,491
)
$
(12,961
)
$
(13,312
)
Net Financial Loss
$
(9,379
)
$
(6,491
)
$
(12,961
)
$
(13,312
)
Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated
63,313
65,730
161,775
157,902
Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold
30,745
20,000
47,557
32,200
Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated
12,524
7,176
20,869
13,261
Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated
1,046
-
2,830
-
Solar Megawatts Under Construction
11.2
67.7
11.2
67.7
ENERGY SERVICES
Operating Income
Operating revenues
$
196,730
$
412,645
$
518,512
$
781,889
Less:
Gas purchases
161,114
411,146
394,401
689,833
Operation and maintenance expense
8,322
4,599
9,445
8,350
Depreciation and amortization
62
32
119
60
Operating Income (Loss)
$
27,232
$
(3,132
)
$
114,547
$
83,646
Net Income (Loss)
$
19,046
$
(3,031
)
$
83,607
$
62,713
Financial Margin
$
38,208
$
43,100
$
110,789
$
71,587
Net Financial Earnings
$
21,125
$
29,940
$
73,658
$
47,507
Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf)
40.8
76.7
85.0
140.2
STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION
Operating Revenues
$
20,887
$
13,342
$
47,725
$
25,485
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
$
977
$
1,256
$
1,886
$
2,312
Operation and Maintenance Expense
$
7,790
$
7,254
$
15,264
$
14,684
Other Income, Net
$
1,647
$
2,750
$
3,014
$
5,259
Interest Expense
$
6,128
$
1,847
$
12,835
$
3,983
Income Tax Provision
$
596
$
714
$
2,539
$
1,057
Net Income
$
2,600
$
4,625
$
8,843
$
7,587
Net Financial Earnings
$
2,450
$
4,625
$
8,693
$
7,587
HOME SERVICES AND OTHER
Operating Revenues
$
13,448
$
13,222
$
27,714
$
27,173
Operating Income
$
1,137
$
901
$
1,188
$
1,763
Net Income
$
813
$
451
$
784
$
898
Net Financial Earnings
$
813
$
451
$
784
$
898
Total Service Contract Customers at Mar 31
102,057
105,022
102,057
105,022
