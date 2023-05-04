WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Highlights include:

Consolidated net income of $110.2 million, compared with net income of $96.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $112.3 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to NFE of $130.2 million, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022

Re-affirmed fiscal 2023 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance range of $2.62 to $2.72, which was increased by $0.20 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023

Maintains long-term projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent(1)

Second-quarter fiscal 2023 net income totaled $110.2 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with net income of $96.0 million, or $1.00 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date net income totaled $226.2 million, or $2.34 per share, compared with $207.3 million, or $2.16 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE totaled $112.3 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to NFE of $130.2 million, or $1.36 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE totaled $222.6 million, or $2.30 per share, compared with $196.0 million, or $2.04 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO, stated, "We continued to execute on our strategy to deliver steady, predictable growth and earnings throughout our diversified business model. We reported solid results in the second quarter, and are re-affirming the fiscal 2023 NFEPS guidance range of $2.62 to $2.72 per share."

Key Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, ($ in Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 110,247 $ 96,035 $ 226,168 $ 207,347 Basic EPS $ 1.14 $ 1.00 $ 2.34 $ 2.16 Net financial earnings $ 112,310 $ 130,206 $ 222,594 $ 195,976 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.36 $ 2.30 $ 2.04 (1) NFEPS long-term annual growth projections are based on the midpoint of the $2.20 - $2.30 initial guidance range for fiscal 2022, provided on February 1, 2021

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 110,247 $ 96,035 $ 226,168 $ 207,347 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 13,971 42,022 (17,532 ) (40,169 ) Tax effect (3,320 ) (9,980 ) 4,167 9,556 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (11,203 ) 1,155 12,769 24,732 Tax effect 2,662 (274 ) (3,035 ) (5,877 ) Gain on equity method investment (200 ) - (200 ) - Tax effect 50 - 50 - NFE tax adjustment 103 1,248 207 387 Net financial earnings $ 112,310 $ 130,206 $ 222,594 $ 195,976 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 96,893 96,068 96,689 96,006 Diluted 97,556 96,516 97,346 96,480 Basic earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 1.00 $ 2.34 $ 2.16 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 0.14 0.44 (0.18 ) (0.42 ) Tax effect (0.03 ) (0.10 ) 0.04 0.10 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (0.12 ) 0.01 0.13 0.26 Tax effect 0.03 - (0.03 ) (0.06 ) NFE tax adjustment - 0.01 - - Basic NFE per share $ 1.16 $ 1.36 $ 2.30 $ 2.04

NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.

A table detailing NFE for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, is provided below.

Net financial earnings (loss) by Business Unit

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 New Jersey Natural Gas $ 100,697 $ 102,783 $ 155,361 $ 153,863 Clean Energy Ventures (9,379 ) (6,491 ) (12,961 ) (13,312 ) Storage and Transportation 2,450 4,625 8,693 7,587 Energy Services 21,125 29,940 73,658 47,507 Home Services and Other 813 451 784 898 Subtotal 115,706 131,308 225,535 196,543 Eliminations (3,396 ) (1,102 ) (2,941 ) (567 ) Total $ 112,310 $ 130,206 $ 222,594 $ 195,976

Fiscal 2023 NFE Guidance:

NJR re-affirmed its fiscal 2023 NFE guidance range of $2.62 to $2.72, which was increased by $0.20 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements." The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2023:

Company Expected Fiscal 2023 Net Financial Earnings Contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 48 to 53 percent Clean Energy Ventures 18 to 20 percent Storage and Transportation 4 to 8 percent Energy Services 20 to 25 percent Home Services and Other 0 to 1 percent

In providing fiscal 2023 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.

New Jersey Natural Gas

NJNG reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $100.7 million, compared to NFE of $102.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $155.4 million, compared to NFE of $153.9 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The slight decrease in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to higher operating and interest expenses, partially offset by higher utility gross margin. The Fiscal 2023 year-to-date increase in NFE was due to higher utility gross margin as a result of higher base rates, which became effective on December 1, 2021.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 4,064 new customers during the first six months of fiscal 2023, compared with 3,579 during the same period in fiscal 2022. NJNG expects these new customers to contribute approximately $3.4 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During the first six months of fiscal 2023, NJNG has spent $18.3 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects. On March 30, 2023, NJNG submitted its annual IIP filing to the BPU requesting a rate increase for capital expenditures of $31.4 million through June 30, 2023, resulting in a $3.5 million revenue increase, with a proposed effective date of October 1, 2023.

Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $5.8 million to utility gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $6.3 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date, these programs contributed $14.5 million to utility gross margin, compared with $10.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to lower margin for off-system sales, partially offset by an increase in storage incentive margin. The increase in NFE for fiscal 2023 year-to-date was due primarily to improved margins in off-system sales and storage incentives compared to the same period last year.

For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

SAVEGREEN invested $23.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023 in energy-efficiency upgrades for customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $8.5 million of its outstanding investments during the first six months of fiscal 2023 through its energy efficiency rate.

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 net financial loss of $(9.4) million, compared with net financial loss of $(6.5) million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date net financial loss was $(13.0) million, compared with net financial loss of $(13.3) million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to higher operating expenses, offset by higher revenue. The increase in fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE was due primarily to higher REC and electricity revenue.

Solar Investment Update:

During the second-quarter of fiscal 2023, CEV placed 3 commercial projects into service, adding approximately 33 megawatts (MW) to total installed capacity.

During the first six months of fiscal 2023, CEV placed 6 commercial projects into service, adding approximately 51 MW to total installed capacity.

As of March 31, 2023, CEV had approximately 440MW of solar capacity (including residential) in service in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $2.4 million, compared with NFE of $4.6 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $8.7 million, compared with NFE of $7.6 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The lower NFE for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were due primarily to increased depreciation and interest expenses, partially offset by increased revenue. The increase in fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE was due primarily to increased operating revenue at Leaf River and Adelphia Gateway, partially offset by increased depreciation expenses.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $21.1 million compared with NFE of $29.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $73.7 million, compared with NFE of $47.5 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in NFE for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year period was due to lower natural gas price volatility during a period of warmer weather conditions. The increase in fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were due to higher natural gas price volatility during periods of colder than expected weather in December, allowing Energy Services to capture additional margin.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $0.8 million compared with NFE of $0.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase in NFE for the quarter was due primarily to increased operating income driven by increased installation and service contract revenue. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date NFE were $0.8 million, compared with NFE of $0.9 million during the same period in fiscal 2022.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile:

During the first six months of fiscal 2023, capital expenditures were $253.7 million, including accruals, of which $171.4 million were related to NJNG, compared with $285.7 million, of which $119.3 million were related to NJNG, during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to the completion of the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline project, which was placed into service in September 2022.

During the first six months of fiscal 2023, cash flows from operations were $343.1 million, compared with cash flows from operations of $330.5 million during the same period of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating cash flows was due to increased earnings at Energy Services, partially offset by additional working capital requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2023, projected NFEPS growth rates, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2023, customer growth at NJNG and their expected contributions, infrastructure programs and investments future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, the outcome or timing of future Base Rate Cases with the BPU, and other legal and regulatory expectations.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services and certain transactions related to NJR's investments in the PennEast Project, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.

NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 570,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 440 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 400,500 $ 463,474 $ 757,909 $ 737,909 Nonutility 243,527 448,842 609,685 850,249 Total operating revenues 644,027 912,316 1,367,594 1,588,158 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 156,370 212,892 338,816 335,161 Nonutility 160,364 410,535 392,434 689,329 Related parties 1,770 1,883 3,597 3,729 Operation and maintenance 99,095 85,786 178,596 154,770 Regulatory rider expenses 23,154 30,910 41,405 47,581 Depreciation and amortization 38,090 31,435 74,773 61,828 Total operating expenses 478,843 773,441 1,029,621 1,292,398 OPERATING INCOME 165,184 138,875 337,973 295,760 Other income, net 4,779 4,127 9,434 8,263 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 30,261 18,926 59,752 38,403 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 139,702 124,076 287,655 265,620 Income tax provision 30,586 28,810 63,564 59,617 Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,131 769 2,077 1,344 NET INCOME $ 110,247 $ 96,035 $ 226,168 $ 207,347 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.00 $ 2.34 $ 2.16 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.00 $ 2.32 $ 2.15 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 96,893 96,068 96,689 96,006 Diluted 97,556 96,516 97,346 96,480

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 110,247 $ 96,035 $ 226,168 $ 207,347 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 13,971 42,022 (17,532 ) (40,169 ) Tax effect (3,320 ) (9,980 ) 4,167 9,556 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (11,203 ) 1,155 12,769 24,732 Tax effect 2,662 (274 ) (3,035 ) (5,877 ) Gain on equity method investment (200 ) - (200 ) - Tax effect 50 - 50 - NFE tax adjustment 103 1,248 207 387 Net financial earnings $ 112,310 $ 130,206 $ 222,594 $ 195,976 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 96,893 96,068 96,689 96,006 Diluted 97,556 96,516 97,346 96,480 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 1.00 $ 2.34 $ 2.16 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.42 ) Tax effect $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ (0.12 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.26 Tax effect $ 0.03 $ - $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) NFE tax adjustment $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ - Basic NFE per share $ 1.16 $ 1.36 $ 2.30 $ 2.04 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 400,838 $ 463,812 $ 758,584 $ 738,584 Less: Natural gas purchases 158,694 215,223 343,465 339,817 Operating and maintenance (1) 30,711 26,748 57,005 39,889 Regulatory rider expense 23,154 30,910 41,405 47,581 Depreciation and amortization 25,319 23,344 50,209 46,237 Gross margin 162,960 167,587 266,500 265,060 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 30,711 26,748 57,005 39,889 Depreciation and amortization 25,319 23,344 50,209 46,237 Utility gross margin $ 218,990 $ 217,679 $ 373,714 $ 351,186 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $27.8 million and $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $51.2 million and $49.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 ENERGY SERVICES A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 196,730 $ 412,645 $ 518,512 $ 781,889 Less: Natural Gas purchases 161,114 411,146 394,401 689,833 Operation and maintenance (1) 7,668 3,978 11,123 7,247 Depreciation and amortization 62 32 119 60 Gross margin 27,886 (2,511 ) 112,869 84,749 Add: Operation and maintenance (1) 7,668 3,978 11,123 7,247 Depreciation and amortization 62 32 119 60 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 13,795 40,446 (26,091 ) (45,201 ) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (11,203 ) 1,155 12,769 24,732 Financial margin $ 38,208 $ 43,100 $ 110,789 $ 71,587 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.7 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(1.7) million and $1.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income (loss) $ 19,046 $ (3,031 ) $ 83,607 $ 62,713 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 13,795 40,446 (26,091 ) (45,201 ) Tax effect (3,278 ) (9,604 ) 6,201 10,753 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas (11,203 ) 1,155 12,769 24,732 Tax effect 2,662 (274 ) (3,035 ) (5,877 ) NFE tax adjustment 103 1,248 207 387 Net financial earnings $ 21,125 $ 29,940 $ 73,658 $ 47,507

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 400,838 $ 463,812 $ 758,584 $ 738,584 Clean Energy Ventures 14,406 11,827 27,198 22,010 Energy Services 196,730 412,645 518,512 781,889 Storage and Transportation 20,887 13,342 47,725 25,485 Home Services and Other 13,448 13,222 27,714 27,173 Sub-total 646,309 914,848 1,379,733 1,595,141 Eliminations (2,282 ) (2,532 ) (12,139 ) (6,983 ) Total $ 644,027 $ 912,316 $ 1,367,594 $ 1,588,158 Operating Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 135,196 $ 141,311 $ 215,309 $ 215,494 Clean Energy Ventures (5,002 ) (2,696 ) (5,323 ) (6,668 ) Energy Services 27,232 (3,132 ) 114,547 83,646 Storage and Transportation 6,700 3,180 19,317 5,056 Home Services and Other 1,137 901 1,188 1,763 Sub-total 165,263 139,564 345,038 299,291 Eliminations (79 ) (689 ) (7,065 ) (3,531 ) Total $ 165,184 $ 138,875 $ 337,973 $ 295,760 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 977 $ 1,256 $ 1,886 $ 2,312 Eliminations 154 (487 ) 191 (968 ) Total $ 1,131 $ 769 $ 2,077 $ 1,344 Net Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 100,697 $ 102,783 $ 155,361 $ 153,863 Clean Energy Ventures (9,379 ) (6,491 ) (12,961 ) (13,312 ) Energy Services 19,046 (3,031 ) 83,607 62,713 Storage and Transportation 2,600 4,625 8,843 7,587 Home Services and Other 813 451 784 898 Sub-total 113,777 98,337 235,634 211,749 Eliminations (3,530 ) (2,302 ) (9,466 ) (4,402 ) Total $ 110,247 $ 96,035 $ 226,168 $ 207,347 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 100,697 $ 102,783 $ 155,361 $ 153,863 Clean Energy Ventures (9,379 ) (6,491 ) (12,961 ) (13,312 ) Energy Services 21,125 29,940 73,658 47,507 Storage and Transportation 2,450 4,625 8,693 7,587 Home Services and Other 813 451 784 898 Sub-total 115,706 131,308 225,535 196,543 Eliminations (3,396 ) (1,102 ) (2,941 ) (567 ) Total $ 112,310 $ 130,206 $ 222,594 $ 195,976 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 30.8 34.0 55.8 58.6 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 20.7 24.0 38.6 49.1 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 40.8 76.7 85.0 140.2 Total 92.3 134.7 179.4 247.9 Common Stock Data Yield at March 31, 2.9 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 3.1 % Market Price at March 31, $ 53.20 $ 46.66 $ 53.20 $ 46.66 Shares Out. at March 31, 96,901 96,082 96,901 96,082 Market Cap. at March 31, $ 5,155,153 $ 4,482,696 $ 5,155,153 $ 4,482,696

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 400,838 $ 463,812 $ 758,584 $ 738,584 Less: Natural gas purchases 158,694 215,223 343,465 339,817 Operating and maintenance (1) 30,711 26,748 57,005 39,889 Regulatory rider expense 23,154 30,910 41,405 47,581 Depreciation and amortization 25,319 23,344 50,209 46,237 Gross margin 162,960 167,587 266,500 265,060 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 30,711 26,748 57,005 39,889 Depreciation and amortization 25,319 23,344 50,209 46,237 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 218,990 $ 217,679 $ 373,714 $ 351,186 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $27.8 million and $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $51.2 million and $49.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 157,276 $ 155,514 $ 261,294 $ 248,119 Commercial, Industrial & Other 30,066 30,120 50,845 49,222 Firm Transportation 25,208 25,090 45,688 42,372 Total Firm Margin 212,550 210,724 357,827 339,713 Interruptible 662 606 1,423 1,360 Total System Margin 213,212 211,330 359,250 341,073 Off System/Capacity Management/FRM/Storage Incentive 5,778 6,349 14,464 10,113 Total Utility Gross Margin 218,990 217,679 373,714 351,186 Operation and maintenance expense 58,475 53,024 108,196 89,455 Depreciation and amortization 25,319 23,344 50,209 46,237 Operating Income $ 135,196 $ 141,311 $ 215,309 $ 215,494 Net Income $ 100,697 $ 102,783 $ 155,361 $ 153,863 Net Financial Earnings $ 100,697 $ 102,783 $ 155,361 $ 153,863 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 19.5 23.0 34.2 35.6 Commercial, Industrial & Other 3.8 4.3 6.5 6.6 Firm Transportation 4.5 5.6 8.5 9.2 Total Firm Throughput 27.8 32.9 49.2 51.4 Interruptible 3.0 1.1 6.6 7.2 Total System Throughput 30.8 34.0 55.8 58.6 Off System/Capacity Management 20.7 24.0 38.6 49.1 Total Throughput 51.5 58.0 94.4 107.7 Customers Residential 516,453 508,729 516,453 508,729 Commercial, Industrial & Other 33,160 32,116 33,160 32,116 Firm Transportation 24,777 27,226 24,777 27,226 Total Firm Customers 574,390 568,071 574,390 568,071 Interruptible 87 31 87 31 Total System Customers 574,477 568,102 574,477 568,102 Off System/Capacity Management* 23 22 23 22 Total Customers 574,500 568,124 574,500 568,124 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 1,937 2,371 3,480 3,645 Normal 2,457 2,444 4,004 3,994 Percent of Normal 78.8 % 97.0 % 86.9 % 91.3 %

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (Thousands, except customer, RECs and megawatt) 2023 2022 2023 2022 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 6,237 $ 3,962 $ 10,123 $ 6,829 TREC sales 2,085 1,019 3,287 1,865 Solar electricity sales and other 3,164 4,057 7,931 7,711 Sunlight Advantage 2,920 2,789 5,857 5,605 Total Operating Revenues $ 14,406 $ 11,827 $ 27,198 $ 22,010 Depreciation and Amortization $ 6,465 $ 5,311 $ 12,041 $ 10,544 Operating Loss $ (5,002 ) $ (2,696 ) $ (5,323 ) $ (6,668 ) Income Tax Benefit $ (3,005 ) $ (1,952 ) $ (4,842 ) $ (3,998 ) Net Loss $ (9,379 ) $ (6,491 ) $ (12,961 ) $ (13,312 ) Net Financial Loss $ (9,379 ) $ (6,491 ) $ (12,961 ) $ (13,312 ) Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 63,313 65,730 161,775 157,902 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 30,745 20,000 47,557 32,200 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 12,524 7,176 20,869 13,261 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated 1,046 - 2,830 - Solar Megawatts Under Construction 11.2 67.7 11.2 67.7 ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 196,730 $ 412,645 $ 518,512 $ 781,889 Less: Gas purchases 161,114 411,146 394,401 689,833 Operation and maintenance expense 8,322 4,599 9,445 8,350 Depreciation and amortization 62 32 119 60 Operating Income (Loss) $ 27,232 $ (3,132 ) $ 114,547 $ 83,646 Net Income (Loss) $ 19,046 $ (3,031 ) $ 83,607 $ 62,713 Financial Margin $ 38,208 $ 43,100 $ 110,789 $ 71,587 Net Financial Earnings $ 21,125 $ 29,940 $ 73,658 $ 47,507 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 40.8 76.7 85.0 140.2 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 20,887 $ 13,342 $ 47,725 $ 25,485 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 977 $ 1,256 $ 1,886 $ 2,312 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 7,790 $ 7,254 $ 15,264 $ 14,684 Other Income, Net $ 1,647 $ 2,750 $ 3,014 $ 5,259 Interest Expense $ 6,128 $ 1,847 $ 12,835 $ 3,983 Income Tax Provision $ 596 $ 714 $ 2,539 $ 1,057 Net Income $ 2,600 $ 4,625 $ 8,843 $ 7,587 Net Financial Earnings $ 2,450 $ 4,625 $ 8,693 $ 7,587 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 13,448 $ 13,222 $ 27,714 $ 27,173 Operating Income $ 1,137 $ 901 $ 1,188 $ 1,763 Net Income $ 813 $ 451 $ 784 $ 898 Net Financial Earnings $ 813 $ 451 $ 784 $ 898 Total Service Contract Customers at Mar 31 102,057 105,022 102,057 105,022

