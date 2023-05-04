ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

1Q23 net revenues of $1.9 billion; recurring revenues +4% y/y

1Q23 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17

1Q23 adj. diluted earnings per share of $1.41

1Q23 operating margin of 51%; adj. operating margin of 61%

Record exchanges net revenues +1% y/y; +3% y/y, constant currency (CC)*

Record fixed income & data services revenues, +11% y/y; +12% y/y, CC*

Top five global bank to replace in-house mortgage technology with Encompass Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We are pleased to report solid first quarter results. Amidst a dynamic macroeconomic environment, our customers continue to rely on our mission-critical data and technology to provide transparency and efficiencies across asset classes and through an array of macroeconomic environments - a testament to the resiliency of our business model. As we look to the balance of the year and beyond, ICE's diverse platform is well positioned to continue to serve our customers, generate growth and create value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $655 million on $1.9 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.17. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $791 million in the first quarter and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.41. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "We delivered another quarter of strong operating results, including compounding growth in our recurring revenues across all three business segments. We remain well positioned to benefit from near-term cyclical tailwinds, longer-term secular trends and are focused on investing in profitable growth to create value for our stockholders."

*Constant currency (CC) percentage changes are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q22, 1.3424 and 1.1229, respectively.

First Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

First quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.9 billion year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $1.1 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $563 million and mortgage technology revenues of $236 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $927 million for the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $740 million. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $969 million and the operating margin was 51%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.2 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

$ (in millions) Net

Revenue Op

Margin Adj Op

Margin 1Q23 Exchanges $1,097 70% 74% Fixed Income and Data Services $563 39% 47% Mortgage Technology $236 (7)% 36% Consolidated $1,896 51% 61% 1Q23 1Q22 % Chg Recurring Revenue $953 $921 4% Transaction Revenue, net $943 $978 (4)%

Exchanges Segment Results

First quarter exchange net revenues were $1.1 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $332 million and on an adjusted basis, were $288 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $765 million and the operating margin was 70%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $809 million and the adjusted operating margin was 74%.

$ (in millions) 1Q23 1Q22 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue, net: Energy $345 $353 (2)% (1)% Ags and Metals 70 61 14% 15% Financials(2) 128 130 (1)% 6% Cash Equities and Equity Options 95 99 (4)% (4)% OTC and Other(3) 101 97 4% 6% Data and Connectivity Services 232 214 8% 8% Listings 126 129 (2)% (2)% Segment Revenue $1,097 $1,083 1% 3% Recurring Revenue $358 $343 5% 5% Transaction Revenue, net $739 $740 -% 2%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q22, 1.3424 and 1.1229, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

First quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $563 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $343 million and adjusted operating expenses were $301 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $220 million and the operating margin was 39%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $262 million and the adjusted operating margin was 47%.

$ (in millions) 1Q23 1Q22 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $32 $15 106% 106% CDS Clearing 101 72 41% 42% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 276 277 -% -% Other Data and Network Services 154 145 6% 8% Segment Revenue $563 $509 11% 12% Recurring Revenue $430 $422 2% 3% Transaction Revenue $133 $87 53% 54%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q22, 1.3424 and 1.1229, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

First quarter mortgage technology revenues were $236 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $252 million and adjusted operating expenses were $151 million in the first quarter. Segment operating loss for the first quarter was $16 million and the operating margin was (7)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $85 million and the adjusted operating margin was 36%.

$ (in millions) 1Q23 1Q22 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $167 $203 (18)% Closing Solutions 40 72 (45)% Data and Analytics 21 20 10% Other 8 12 (30)% Segment Revenue $236 $307 (23)% Recurring Revenue $165 $156 6% Transaction Revenue $71 $151 (53)%

Other Matters

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 21%.

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 was $653 million and adjusted free cash flow was $673 million.

Unrestricted cash was $2.1 billion and outstanding debt was $18.1 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Through the first quarter of 2023, ICE paid $236 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

ICE's second quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $905 million to $915 million. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $763 million to $773 million.

to $915 million. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $763 million to $773 million. ICE's second quarter 2023 GAAP non-operating expense (2) is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million.

is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million. ICE's diluted share count for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of 559 million to 564 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 2Q23 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, pending Black Knight acquisition costs, and Ellie Mae integration costs. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees and net interest on pre-acquisition related debt.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first quarter 2023 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 929-526-1599 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 284962 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the second quarter 2023 earnings has been scheduled for August 3rd, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Revenues: 2023 2022 Exchanges $ 1,673 $ 1,643 Fixed income and data services 563 509 Mortgage technology 236 307 Total revenues 2,472 2,459 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 119 51 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 457 509 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 1,896 1,899 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 352 359 Professional services 28 34 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 21 9 Technology and communication 172 175 Rent and occupancy 20 21 Selling, general and administrative 74 55 Depreciation and amortization 260 254 Total operating expenses 927 907 Operating income 969 992 Other income/(expense): Interest income 91 1 Interest expense (176 ) (103 ) Other expense, net (35 ) (58 ) Other income/(expense), net (120 ) (160 ) Income before income tax expense 849 832 Income tax expense 175 165 Net income $ 674 $ 667 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (19 ) (10 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 655 $ 657 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 559 561 Diluted 561 564

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of March 31, 2023 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,069 $ 1,799 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,145 6,149 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 102,072 141,990 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 1,897 5,382 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,650 1,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 503 458 Total current assets 114,336 156,947 Property and equipment, net 1,727 1,767 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 21,120 21,111 Other intangible assets, net 12,946 13,090 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 405 405 Other non-current assets 1,016 1,018 Total other non-current assets 35,487 35,624 Total assets $ 151,550 $ 194,338 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 949 $ 866 Section 31 fees payable 118 223 Accrued salaries and benefits 146 352 Deferred revenue 562 170 Short-term debt - 4 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 102,072 141,990 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 1,897 5,382 Other current liabilities 262 184 Total current liabilities 106,006 149,171 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,409 3,493 Long-term debt 18,123 18,118 Accrued employee benefits 157 160 Non-current operating lease liability 233 254 Other non-current liabilities 411 381 Total non-current liabilities 22,333 22,406 Total liabilities 128,339 171,577 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,274 ) (6,225 ) Additional paid-in capital 14,388 14,313 Retained earnings 15,362 14,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (315 ) (331 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity 23,167 22,706 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 44 55 Total equity 23,211 22,761 Total liabilities and equity $ 151,550 $ 194,338

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,097 $1,083 $563 $509 $236 $307 $1,896 $1,899 Operating expenses 332 299 343 354 252 254 927 907 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 16 16 42 49 92 88 150 153 Less: Transaction and integration costs 12 - - - 9 8 21 8 Less: Other 16 - - - - - 16 - Adjusted operating expenses $288 $283 $301 $305 $151 $158 $740 $746 Operating income/(loss) $765 $784 $220 $155 $(16) $53 $969 $992 Adjusted operating income $809 $800 $262 $204 $85 $149 $1,156 $1,153 Operating margin 70% 72% 39% 30% (7)% 17% 51% 52% Adjusted operating margin 74% 74% 47% 40% 36% 49% 61% 61%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Net income attributable to ICE $ 655 $ 657 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 150 153 Add: Transaction and integration costs 21 8 Less: Net interest income on pre-acquisition-related debt (6 ) - Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees 35 42 Add: Other 16 9 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (57 ) (58 ) Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 1 (7 ) Less: Other tax adjustments (24 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 791 $ 804 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.16 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.43 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 561 564

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Cash flow from operations $653 $756 Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (85 ) (103 ) Add: Section 31 fees, net 105 7 Adjusted free cash flow $673 $660

