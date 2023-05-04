WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

"We delivered a strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 performance," stated Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT's president and chief executive officer. "On a full fiscal year-over-year basis, we grew revenue by nearly 7% and demonstrated strong operating leverage with diluted earnings per share growth that was more than double our revenue growth rate. On behalf of NETSCOUT, I would like to thank our employees, customers, and other stakeholders who contributed to our success.

For fiscal year 2024, we remain committed to operating the business with a balanced approach to revenue growth and profitability as we manage the dynamic macro-environment. As implied by our fiscal year 2024 outlook, we expect to again grow revenue, further improve our margins, enhance diluted EPS performance, and generate solid free cash flow.

Moving forward, we remain focused on driving toward our long-term business objectives by advancing our strategy to play a mission-critical role for organizations around the globe as 'Guardians of the Connected World,'" concluded Singhal.

Q4 FY23 Financial Results

Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $208.1 million, compared with $191.2 million (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. A reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP results are included in the financial tables below.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $91.3 million, or approximately 44% of total revenue in the period. This compares with product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $82.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, which was approximately 43% of total revenue in the period.

Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $116.8 million, or approximately 56% of total revenue in the period. This compares with service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $109.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, which was approximately 57% of total revenue for the period.

NETSCOUT's income from operations (GAAP) was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with a loss from operations of $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $38.0 million, or 18.3% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue for the period. This compares to non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $29.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, or 15.3% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue for the period. The Company's operating margin (GAAP) was 0.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, versus negative 4.4% in the same period of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $32.7 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 15.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations of $23.7 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 12.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Net loss (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $3.2 million, or a net loss of $0.05 per share (diluted), versus a net loss of $8.4 million, or a net loss of $0.11 per share (diluted), for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $27.2 million, or $0.38 per share (diluted), compared with $21.6 million, or $0.29 per share (diluted), for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term marketable securities were $427.9 million, compared with $416.2 million as of December 31, 2022, and $703.2 million as of March 31, 2022. NETSCOUT did not repurchase any shares of its common stock through its repurchase program during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Company repaid $100 million of its revolving debt balance in the fourth quarter and the outstanding debt balance under its revolving credit facility was $100 million as of March 31, 2023. The $800 million revolving credit facility will expire in July 2026.

Full Year FY23 Financial Results

Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the full fiscal year 2023, was $914.5 million, compared with total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $855.6 million in fiscal year 2022. A reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP results are included in the financial tables below.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2023 was $450.8 million, compared with $410.1 million in fiscal year 2022.

Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the fiscal year 2023 was $463.7 million, compared with $445.5 million in fiscal year 2022.

NETSCOUT's income from operations (GAAP) for fiscal year 2023 was $77.7 million, compared with $48.6 million in fiscal year 2022. The Company's operating margin (GAAP) for fiscal year 2023 was 8.5%, versus 5.7% in fiscal year 2022. The Company's non-GAAP EBITDA from operations for fiscal year 2023 was $227.8 million, or 24.9% of non-GAAP total revenue, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $202.4 million, or 23.7% of non-GAAP total revenue for fiscal year 2022. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations for the fiscal year 2023 was $206.8 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.6%, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $180.0 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 21.0% for fiscal year 2022.

For fiscal year 2023, NETSCOUT's net income (GAAP) was $59.6 million, or $0.82 per share (diluted), compared with a net income (GAAP) of $35.9 million, or $0.48 per share (diluted), in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year 2023 was $159.6 million, or $2.18 per share (diluted), compared with non-GAAP net income of $138.4 million, or $1.84 per share (diluted), for fiscal year 2022.

During fiscal year 2023, NETSCOUT repurchased approximately 4.6 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate of approximately $150 million through an accelerated share repurchase program.

Financial Outlook

The Company's financial outlook for fiscal year 2024 is anticipated to be as follows:

Revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) in the range of $915 million to $945 million.

GAAP net income per share (diluted) in the range of $0.86 to $0.98. Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) in the range of $2.20 to $2.32.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP numbers for NETSCOUT's fiscal year 2024 outlook is included in the financial tables below.

Recent Developments and Highlights

In late April 2023, NETSCOUT revealed the findings of a commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact Study that evaluated the cost savings and business benefits for organizations deploying NETSCOUT nGenius® Enterprise Performance Management to monitor real-time application performance and end-user experience. Based on a financial assessment and interviews with decision-makers that had implemented the solution, Forrester found that, over three years, nGenius Enterprise Performance Management provided the organizations surveyed several benefits, including: an overall return on investment (ROI) of 234%, $1.9 million average savings in the recouped cost of reduced downtime from outages, more than 80% reduction in hours spent on incident management by IT operations teams, a 7.5% increase in revenue productivity for customer-facing agents, and a payback period of less than six months.

In early April 2023, NETSCOUT announced the findings from its 5 th Anniversary DDoS Threat Intelligence Report that highlights a new era of multi-vector attacks using application-layer and botnet-based, direct-path attacks. The publication indicated that attack frequency has increased tenfold since NETSCOUT's first report in 2005.

Anniversary DDoS Threat Intelligence Report that highlights a new era of multi-vector attacks using application-layer and botnet-based, direct-path attacks. The publication indicated that attack frequency has increased tenfold since NETSCOUT's first report in 2005. In late February 2023, NETSCOUT announced that it continues to advance the performance management market with the enhancement of its nGenius® Enterprise Performance Management solution that offers support for more than 1,000 voice, video, and business data applications out of the box. The Company further enhanced this capability through the integration of nGeniusONE® and F5 technologies to automatically configure monitoring for custom applications. The solution helps customers eliminate blind spots at the packet level for better application performance and security assurance.

In early February 2023, NETSCOUT announced that it has extended its leadership position in DDoS protection by expanding its Arbor Cloud attack mitigation scrubbing centers to 15 worldwide with a dedicated capacity of 15 terabits per second (Tbps). In addition, NETSCOUT added a new presence in Dubai, which allows regional enterprises and ISPs to mitigate DDoS attacks more quickly and efficiently by reducing latency. As part of NETSCOUT's Adaptive DDoS Defense solution, Arbor Cloud delivers a cloud-based, automated, or on-demand managed DDoS attack mitigation service that provides comprehensive protection against modern day, complex multi-vector DDoS attacks.

In January 2023, NETSCOUT released new research highlighting the ongoing importance of unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) platforms to the post-pandemic future of hybrid work. In its third annual survey of 300 IT decision-makers at organizations with over $1 billion in revenue, NETSCOUT found that the vast majority (69%) increased the number of UC&C tools used, with 75% expected to support more platforms over the next 12 months. The need to take advantage of new features and functions (89%) or better support employee collaboration (67%) was cited most often in driving these decisions. A majority (60%) of respondents said collaboration platforms, applications, and tools are critical to their organization's current work environment, compared with 49% last year - a more than 20% increase year-over-year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement the financial measures presented in NETSCOUT's press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), NETSCOUT also reports the following non-GAAP measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share and non-GAAP earnings before interest and other expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from operations. Non-GAAP gross profit removes expenses related to the amortization of acquired intangible assets, share based compensation, and acquisition-related depreciation. Non-GAAP income from operations includes the aforementioned adjustments and also removes business development and integration expense, compensation for post-combination services, restructuring charges, legal expenses related to civil judgments, and transitional service agreement expenses. Non-GAAP net income includes the foregoing adjustments related to non-GAAP income from operations, and also removes loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of derivative instrument, and change in fair value of contingent consideration, net of related income tax effects. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share includes the foregoing adjustments related to non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations includes the aforementioned items related to non-GAAP income from operations and also removes non-acquisition related depreciation expense. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in the attached tables within this press release.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP (gross profit, operating margin, net income, and diluted net income per share), and may have limitations because they do not reflect all NETSCOUT's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate NETSCOUT's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not meant to be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. NETSCOUT believes these non-GAAP financial measures will enhance the reader's overall understanding of NETSCOUT's current financial performance and NETSCOUT's prospects for the future by providing a higher degree of transparency for certain financial measures and providing a level of disclosure that helps investors understand how the Company plans and measures its own business. NETSCOUT believes that providing these non-GAAP measures affords investors a view of NETSCOUT's operating results that may be more easily compared to peer companies and also enables investors to consider NETSCOUT's operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis during and following the integration period of NETSCOUT's acquisitions. Presenting the GAAP measures on their own, without the supplemental non-GAAP disclosures, might not be indicative of NETSCOUT's core operating results. Furthermore, NETSCOUT believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding present and future business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

NETSCOUT management regularly uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and to make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors that management uses in planning and forecasting.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product $ 91,274 $ 82,132 $ 450,793 $ 410,121 Service 116,819 109,059 463,737 445,454 Total revenue 208,093 191,191 914,530 855,575 Cost of revenue: Product 16,901 16,887 94,868 90,730 Service 34,040 30,775 128,230 123,456 Total cost of revenue 50,941 47,662 223,098 214,186 Gross profit 157,152 143,529 691,432 641,389 Operating expenses: Research and development 46,241 42,191 176,173 171,131 Sales and marketing 67,478 67,000 276,913 264,191 General and administrative 27,926 27,811 103,510 97,692 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13,890 14,846 55,390 59,741 Restructuring charges (21 ) - 1,782 - Total operating expenses 155,514 151,848 613,768 592,755 Income (loss) from operations 1,638 (8,319 ) 77,664 48,634 Interest and other expense, net (2,695 ) (1,163 ) (9,249 ) (5,742 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (1,057 ) (9,482 ) 68,415 42,892 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,164 (1,076 ) 8,767 7,018 Net income (loss) $ (3,221 ) $ (8,406 ) $ 59,648 $ 35,874 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.83 $ 0.48 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.82 $ 0.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing: Net income (loss) per share - basic 71,066 73,932 71,781 74,019 Net income (loss) per share - diluted 71,066 73,932 73,046 75,084

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 418,998 $ 703,198 Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net 143,855 148,245 Inventories and deferred costs 17,956 28,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,551 42,276 Total current assets 617,360 921,939 Fixed assets, net 34,735 41,337 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,456 54,996 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,090,995 2,156,575 Long-term marketable securities 8,940 - Other assets 17,074 19,862 Total assets $ 2,820,560 $ 3,194,709 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,473 $ 21,959 Accrued compensation 83,279 75,788 Accrued other 30,674 36,417 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 311,531 330,585 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,650 11,411 Total current liabilities 453,607 476,160 Other long-term liabilities 7,683 7,470 Deferred tax liability 24,939 78,899 Accrued long-term retirement benefits 26,049 34,737 Long-term deferred revenue and customer deposits 129,814 133,121 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,819 53,927 Long-term debt 100,000 350,000 Total liabilities 790,911 1,134,314 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 128 126 Additional paid-in capital 3,099,698 3,023,403 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,738 141 Treasury stock, at cost (1,546,128 ) (1,373,840 ) Retained earnings 470,213 410,565 Total stockholders' equity 2,029,649 2,060,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,820,560 $ 3,194,709

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP Revenue $ 208,093 $ 191,191 $ 269,544 $ 914,530 $ 855,575 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 157,152 $ 143,529 $ 212,742 $ 691,432 $ 641,389 Share-based compensation expense (1) 1,940 1,411 2,043 8,415 7,042 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 2,329 3,331 2,315 9,284 13,385 Acquisition related depreciation expense (5) 6 6 5 22 24 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 161,427 $ 148,277 $ 217,105 $ 709,153 $ 661,840 Income from Operations (GAAP) $ 1,638 $ (8,319 ) $ 63,750 $ 77,664 $ 48,634 Share-based compensation expense (1) 14,761 12,693 15,143 61,986 56,074 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 16,219 18,177 16,133 64,674 73,126 Business development and integration expense (3) - - - - (5 ) Compensation for post-combination services (4) - - - - 2 Restructuring charges (21 ) - 89 1,782 - Acquisition related depreciation expense (5) 58 65 59 241 254 Transitional service agreement expense (6) - - - - 814 Legal expenses related to civil judgments (7) 50 1,100 426 476 1,100 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 32,705 $ 23,716 $ 95,600 $ 206,823 $ 179,999 Net Income (GAAP) $ (3,221 ) $ (8,406 ) $ 52,618 $ 59,648 $ 35,874 Share-based compensation expense (1) 14,761 12,693 15,143 61,986 56,074 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 16,219 18,177 16,133 64,674 73,126 Business development and integration expense (3) - - - - (5 ) Compensation for post-combination services (4) - - - - 2 Restructuring charges (21 ) - 89 1,782 - Acquisition related depreciation expense (5) 58 65 59 241 254 Legal expenses related to civil judgments (7) 50 1,100 426 476 1,100 Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) - - - - 596 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (9) - - - - (837 ) Change in fair value of derivative instrument (10) 1,380 - - 1,380 - Income tax adjustments (11) (2,041 ) (1,994 ) (11,449 ) (30,626 ) (27,796 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 27,185 $ 21,635 $ 73,019 $ 159,561 $ 138,388 Diluted Net Income Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.48 Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above 0.43 0.40 0.28 1.36 1.36 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.29 $ 1.00 $ 2.18 $ 1.84 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 72,491 75,427 73,049 73,046 75,084

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 (1) Share-based compensation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 260 $ 213 $ 262 $ 1,129 $ 1,022 Cost of service revenue 1,680 1,198 1,781 7,286 6,020 Research and development 3,870 3,215 4,174 17,055 15,505 Sales and marketing 5,374 4,301 5,445 22,612 19,684 General and administrative 3,577 3,766 3,481 13,904 13,843 Total share-based compensation expense $ 14,761 $ 12,693 $ 15,143 $ 61,986 $ 56,074 (2) Amortization expense related to acquired software and product technology, tradenames, customer relationships included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 2,329 $ 3,331 $ 2,315 $ 9,284 $ 13,385 Operating expenses 13,890 14,846 13,818 55,390 59,741 Total amortization expense $ 16,219 $ 18,177 $ 16,133 $ 64,674 $ 73,126 (3) Business development and integration expense included in these amounts is as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (5 ) Total business development and integration expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (5 ) (4) Compensation for post-combination services included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2 Total compensation for post-combination services $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2 (5) Acquisition related depreciation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 $ 12 $ 14 Cost of service revenue 3 3 2 10 10 Research and development 41 46 42 170 178 Sales and marketing 7 9 8 32 35 General and administrative 4 4 4 17 17 Total acquisition related depreciation expense $ 58 $ 65 $ 59 $ 241 $ 254 (6) Transitional service agreement (income) expense included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 90 Sales and marketing - - - - 130 General and administrative - - - - 594 Other (income) expense, net - - - - (814 ) Total transitional service agreement (income) expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - (7) Legal expenses related to civil judgments included in this amount is as follows: General and administrative $ 50 $ 1,100 $ 426 $ 476 $ 1,100 Total legal judgments expense $ 50 $ 1,100 $ 426 $ 476 $ 1,100 (8) Loss on extinguishment of debt included in this amount is as follows: Interest and other (income) expense, net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 596 Total loss on extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 596 (9) Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in this amount is as follows: Interest and other (income) expense, net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (837 ) Total change in fair value of contingent consideration $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (837 ) (10) Change in fair value of derivative instrument included in this amount is as follows: Interest and other (income) expense, net $ 1,380 $ - $ - $ 1,380 $ - Total change in fair value of contingent consideration $ 1,380 $ - $ - $ 1,380 $ - (11) Total income tax adjustment included in this amount is as follows: Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above $ (2,041 ) $ (1,994 ) $ (11,449 ) $ (30,626 ) $ (27,796 ) Total income tax adjustments $ (2,041 ) $ (1,994 ) $ (11,449 ) $ (30,626 ) $ (27,796 )

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Non-GAAP EBITDA from Operations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 1,638 $ (8,319 ) $ 63,750 $ 77,664 $ 48,634 Previous adjustments to determine non-GAAP income from operations 31,067 32,035 31,850 129,159 131,365 Non-GAAP Income from operations 32,705 23,716 95,600 206,823 179,999 Depreciation excluding acquisition related 5,339 5,495 5,263 21,003 22,404 Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations $ 38,044 $ 29,211 $ 100,863 $ 227,826 $ 202,403

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Outlook to Non-GAAP Financial Outlook (Unaudited) (In millions, except net income per share - diluted) FY'23 FY'24 GAAP & Non-GAAP revenue $ 914.5 ~$915 million to ~$945 million FY'23 FY'24 GAAP net income $ 59.6 ~$64 million to ~$73 million Amortization of intangible assets $ 64.7 ~$58 million Share-based compensation expenses $ 62.0 ~$68 million Business development & integration expenses* $ 0.2 ~Less than $1 million Change in fair value of derivative instrument $ 1.4 - Legal expenses related to civil judgments $ 0.5 - Restructuring charges $ 1.8 - Total adjustments $ 130.6 ~$127 million Related impact of adjustments on income tax $ (30.7 ) (~$27 million) Non-GAAP net income $ 159.6 ~$164 million to ~$173 million GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.82 ~$0.86 to ~$0.98 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 2.18 ~$2.20 to ~$2.32 Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted GAAP) 73.0 ~74 million to ~75 million Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted Non-GAAP) 73.0 ~74 million to ~75 million *Business development & integration expenses include change in value of contingent consideration, and acquisition-related depreciation expense **Figures in table may not total due to rounding

