Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We consider the results of the first quarter a step in the right direction on the path towards Ranpak getting back on track after a challenging 2022. We finished the first quarter in line with our previous communication growing sales slightly from the first quarter of last year on a constant currency basis and finishing just below where we were in 1Q21. The improving input cost environment provided a boost to gross margins year over year and sequentially from the fourth quarter trough. We expect this trend to continue throughout the year. We are committed to regaining our attractive financial profile and right sizing our price / cost structure is paramount to achieving that goal. Our Adjusted EBITDA was under pressure from the first quarter of last year as we have some work to do to better align our cost structure with our top-line, but did improve sequentially from the fourth quarter on a similar revenue profile."

"The year started off largely in-line with expectations but we are turning more cautious as consumer confidence has moved lower and industrial activity has slowed in response to the higher rate environment and reduction in credit availability due to banking stress. On a positive note, the input cost environment is more favorable than we anticipated when we started the year, providing some offset to potential top-line pressure in the near term. At the same time we are pulling back on planned spend until the environment provides more clarity."

"We have made tremendous investments and changes to the business over the past couple of years and are at a point in our lifecycle now where we can focus on productivity and efficiency improvements without major distractions. I believe we will emerge from this period a much stronger company with even greater ability to service our customers' needs."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Packaging systems placement increased 3.8% year over year, to approximately 139,600 machines as of March 31, 2023

Net revenue decreased 1.6% and increased 1.1% adjusting for constant currency

Net loss of $12.4 million compared to net loss of $14.1 million

Constant currency AEBITDA1 of $15.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 is down 20.9%

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $81.2 million compared to net revenue of $82.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.6% year over year. Net revenue was negatively impacted by decreases in void-fill and wrapping, partially offset by increases in cushioning and other products. In addition to currency headwinds, which contributed 2.7 points of pressure, revenue was negatively affected by increased business sponsoring costs; lower economic activity; and the impact inflationary pressures are having on consumer and corporate budgets. Cushioning increased $2.0 million, or 5.6%, to $37.6 million

1 Constant currency AEBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Presentation of Combined and Pro Forma Measures and Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure

from $35.6 million; void-fill decreased $1.6 million, or 5.0%, to $30.2 million from $31.8 million; wrapping decreased $1.7 million, or 15.5%, to $9.3 million from $11.0 million; and other sales were flat at $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. Other net revenue includes automated box sizing equipment and non-paper revenue from packaging systems installed in the field, such as systems accessories. The decrease in net revenue is quantified by a decrease in the volume of sales of our paper consumable products of approximately 3.5 percentage points ("pp"), partially offset by a 4.2 pp increase in the price or mix of our paper consumable products, and an increase of 0.3 pp in sales of automated box sizing equipment. Constant currency net revenue was $84.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, a 1.1% increase from constant currency net revenue of $83.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net revenue in North America for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $31.1 million compared to net revenue in North America of $30.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $0.2 million, or 0.6%, was primarily attributable to increases in cushioning, void-fill, and other sales, partially offset by decreases in wrapping sales.

Net revenue in Europe/Asia for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $50.1 million compared to net revenue in Europe/Asia of $51.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.5 million, or 2.9%, was driven by lower void-fill, wrapping, and other sales as well as currency headwinds, partially offset by increases in cushioning sales. Constant currency net revenue in Europe/Asia was $53.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $0.7 million, or 1.3%, increase from constant currency net revenue of $53.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $1.7 million to $12.4 million from a net loss of $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Ranpak completed the first quarter of 2023 with a strong liquidity position, including a cash balance of $58.6 million and no borrowings on its $45 million Revolving Credit Facility. As of May 4, 2023, the Company had First Lien Term Loan facilities outstanding consisting of a $250.0 million USD-denominated term loan and €135.1 million euro-denominated term loan resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio of 5.7x based on results on a constant currency basis through the first quarter of 2023. The Bank Adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio was 5.2x through the first quarter of 2023. The First Lien Term Loan facilities are the only debt facilities outstanding and mature in June 2026.

The following table presents Ranpak's installed base of protective packaging systems by product line as of March 31, 2023 and 2022:

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Change % Change PPS Systems (in thousands) Cushioning machines 35.0 35.3 (0.3 ) (0.8 ) Void-Fill machines 82.3 78.3 4.0 5.1 Wrapping machines 22.3 20.9 1.4 6.7 Total 139.6 134.5 5.1 3.8

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/561171603. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (888) 330-2446 or (240) 789-2732 and use the Conference ID: 8498994.

A telephonic replay of the webcast also will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and ending at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 11, 2023. To listen to the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and use the passcode: 8498994.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Paper revenue $ 64.3 $ 66.2 Machine lease revenue 12.8 12.2 Other revenue 4.1 4.1 Net revenue 81.2 82.5 Cost of goods sold 53.7 57.9 Gross profit 27.5 24.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27.2 29.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 8.0 8.2 Other operating expense, net 1.2 0.5 Loss from operations (8.9 ) (13.8 ) Interest expense 5.7 5.0 Foreign currency (gain) loss 0.2 (0.6 ) Other non-operating income, net (0.3 ) - Loss before income tax benefit (14.5 ) (18.2 ) Income tax benefit (2.1 ) (4.1 ) Net loss $ (12.4 ) $ (14.1 ) Two-class method Loss per share Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.17 ) Class A - earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.17 ) Class C - earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Class A and C Basic 82,136,793 81,573,467 Diluted 82,136,793 81,573,467 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax Foreign currency translation adjustments $ 3.1 $ (2.8 ) Interest rate swap adjustments (2.1 ) 8.1 Cross-currency swap adjustments (1.0 ) 0.1 Total other comprehensive income (loss), before tax - 5.4 Provision (benefit) for income taxes related to other comprehensive income (loss) (0.8 ) 2.0 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 0.8 3.4 Comprehensive loss, net of tax $ (11.6 ) $ (10.7 )

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 58.6 $ 62.8 Accounts receivable, net 34.4 33.0 Inventories, net 22.6 25.0 Income tax receivable 3.2 2.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17.6 16.7 Total current assets 136.4 139.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 127.0 124.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 21.9 6.0 Goodwill 448.7 446.7 Intangible assets, net 366.4 372.1 Deferred tax assets 0.6 0.6 Other assets 44.4 44.5 Total assets $ 1,145.4 $ 1,133.5 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 21.9 $ 24.3 Accrued liabilities and other 11.5 10.6 Current portion of long-term debt 1.4 1.3 Operating lease liabilities, current 2.7 2.0 Deferred machine fee revenue 1.6 0.9 Total current liabilities 39.1 39.1 Long-term debt 395.0 391.7 Deferred tax liabilities 82.3 80.8 Derivative instruments 4.7 3.7 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 19.2 4.0 Other liabilities 1.5 1.4 Total liabilities 541.8 520.7 Commitments and contingencies - Note 13 Shareholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par, 200,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Shares issued and outstanding: 79,468,609 and 79,086,372 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Convertible Class C common stock, $0.0001 par, 200,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Shares issued and outstanding: 2,921,099 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Additional paid-in capital 706.7 704.3 Accumulated deficit (109.1 ) (96.7 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6.0 5.2 Total shareholders' equity 603.6 612.8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,145.4 $ 1,133.5

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (12.4 ) $ (14.1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16.3 18.8 Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.4 0.4 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 0.3 - Deferred income taxes 2.0 (1.4 ) Amortization of initial value of interest rate swap (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Currency (gain) loss on foreign denominated debt and notes payable 0.2 (0.2 ) Amortization of restricted stock units 2.8 8.8 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 0.7 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in receivables, net (1.2 ) (4.8 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory 2.7 (7.6 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (1.0 ) (1.2 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (2.1 ) 2.9 Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities (0.5 ) (4.9 ) Change in other assets and liabilities (0.5 ) (5.9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7.5 (9.4 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures: Converter equipment (4.5 ) (8.4 ) Other capital expenditures (7.3 ) (1.4 ) Total capital expenditures (11.8 ) (9.8 ) Patent and trademark expenditures - (0.9 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11.8 ) (10.7 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from equipment financing 0.8 - Principal payments on term loans (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Payments on finance lease liabilities (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Tax payments for withholdings on stock-based awards distributed (0.5 ) (2.5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (0.3 ) (3.1 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 0.4 (0.2 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (4.2 ) (23.4 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 62.8 103.9 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 58.6 $ 80.5

Non-GAAP Financial Data

In this press release, we present Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and constant currency EBITDA and constant currency adjusted EBITDA ("Constant currency AEBITDA"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. We have included EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and AEBITDA because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our primary business operations.

However, EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In particular, EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA should not be viewed as substitutes for, or superior to, net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Some of these limitations are:

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA do not reflect all cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

constant currency AEBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA do not reflect the impact of the recording or release of valuation allowances or tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

constant currency AEBITDA does not take into account any restructuring and integration costs;

constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA are presented on constant currency basis and give effect to the impact of currency fluctuations; and;

other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate EBITDA, constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

EBITDA - EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: benefit from (provision for) income taxes; interest expense; and depreciation and amortization.

Constant currency EBITDA - Constant currency EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we present on a constant currency basis and we calculate as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: benefit from (provision for) income taxes; interest expense; and depreciation and amortization.

Constant currency AEBITDA - Constant currency AEBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: benefit from (provision for) income taxes; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; and, in certain periods, certain other income and expense items; as further adjusted to reflect the performance of the business on a constant currency basis.

We present constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA on a constant currency basis because it allows a better insight into the performance of our businesses that operate in currencies other than our reporting currency. Before consolidation, our Europe/Asia financial data is derived in Euros. To calculate the adjustment that we apply to present constant currency EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA on a constant currency basis, we multiply this Euro-derived data by 1.15 to reflect an exchange rate of 1 Euro to 1.15 U.S. dollars ("USD"), which we believe is a reasonable exchange rate to use to give a stable depiction of the business without currency fluctuations between periods, to calculate Europe/Asia data in constant currency USD. We believe that using an exchange rate of 1.15 is reasonable because it approximates the average exchange rate of the Euro to USD over the past five years. In addition, we include certain other unaudited, non-GAAP constant currency data for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. This data is based on our historical financial statements, adjusted (where applicable) to reflect a constant currency presentation between periods for the convenience of readers. We reconcile this data to our GAAP data for the same period for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

This press release also includes forecasts for certain non-GAAP metrics. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forecast of net revenue on a constant currency basis for 2023 to a forecast of net revenue on a GAAP basis without unreasonable effort primarily because we are unable to forecast with reasonable certainty the associated currency impact. In addition, a reconciliation of our forecast for constant currency AEBITDA for 2023 to GAAP net income cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because we are unable to forecast with reasonable certainty several of the items necessary to calculate such comparable GAAP measure, including asset impairments, integration related expenses, reorganizations and discontinued operations related expenses, legal settlement costs, constant currency adjustments, as well as other unusual or non-recurring gains or losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP. We believe the inherent uncertainties in reconciling such non-GAAP measures for projected periods to the most comparable GAAP measures would make the forecasted comparable GAAP measures difficult to predict with reasonable certainty or reliability.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Non-GAAP Financial Data

Reconciliation and Comparison of GAAP Statement of Income Data to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Constant Currency AEBITDA

For the First Quarter of 2023 and 2022

Please refer to our discussion and definitions of Non-GAAP financial measures Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net revenue $ 81.2 $ 82.5 $ (1.3 ) (1.6 ) Cost of goods sold 53.7 57.9 (4.2 ) (7.3 ) Gross profit 27.5 24.6 2.9 11.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27.2 29.7 (2.5 ) (8.4 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 8.0 8.2 (0.2 ) (2.4 ) Other operating expense (income), net 1.2 0.5 0.7 140.0 Income (loss) from operations (8.9 ) (13.8 ) 4.9 (35.5 ) Interest expense 5.7 5.0 0.7 14.0 Foreign currency gain 0.2 (0.6 ) 0.8 (133.3 ) Other non-operating income, net (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) ? Loss before income tax benefit (14.5 ) (18.2 ) 3.7 (20.3 ) Income tax benefit (2.1 ) (4.1 ) 2.0 (48.8 ) Net loss (12.4 ) (14.1 ) 1.7 (12.1 ) Depreciation and amortization expense - COS 8.3 10.6 (2.3 ) (21.7 ) Depreciation and amortization expense - D&A 8.0 8.2 (0.2 ) (2.4 ) Interest expense 5.7 5.0 0.7 14.0 Income tax benefit (2.1 ) (4.1 ) 2.0 (48.8 ) EBITDA(1) 7.5 5.6 1.9 33.9 Adjustments(2): Unrealized (gain) loss translation 0.2 (0.6 ) 0.8 (133.3 ) Non-cash impairment losses 0.4 - 0.4 ? M&A, restructuring, severance 0.2 0.5 (0.3 ) (60.0 ) Amortization of restricted stock units 2.8 8.8 (6.0 ) (68.2 ) Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs(3) 0.7 0.7 - - Cloud-based software implementation costs 1.2 2.5 (1.3 ) (52.0 ) Other adjustments 1.3 1.2 0.1 8.3 Constant currency 0.8 0.4 0.4 100.0 Constant Currency AEBITDA(1) $ 15.1 $ 19.1 $ (4.0 ) (20.9 )

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Non-GAAP Financial Data

Reconciliation of GAAP Statement of Income Data to Non-GAAP Constant Currency Statement of Income Data, Constant Currency EBITDA, and Constant Currency AEBITDA

For the First Quarter of 2023

Please refer to our discussion and definitions of Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP Constant Currency Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 As reported Constant Currency(4) Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 81.2 $ 3.6 $ 84.8 Cost of goods sold 53.7 2.3 56.0 Gross profit 27.5 1.3 28.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27.2 0.9 28.1 Depreciation and amortization expense 8.0 0.2 8.2 Other operating expense, net 1.2 - 1.2 Loss from operations (8.9 ) 0.2 (8.7 ) Interest expense 5.7 0.1 5.8 Foreign currency gain 0.2 - 0.2 Other non-operating income, net (0.3 ) 0.5 0.2 Loss before income tax benefit (14.5 ) (0.4 ) (14.9 ) Income tax benefit (2.1 ) - (2.1 ) Net loss $ (12.4 ) $ (0.4 ) $ (12.8 ) Constant currency-effected add(1): Depreciation and amortization expense - COS 8.6 Depreciation and amortization expense - D&A 8.2 Interest expense 5.8 Income tax benefit (2.1 ) Constant currency EBITDA 7.7 Constant currency-effected adjustments(2): Unrealized (gain) loss translation 0.2 Non-cash impairment losses 0.5 M&A, restructuring, severance 0.2 Amortization of restricted stock units 2.9 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs(3) 0.8 Cloud-based software implementation costs 1.1 Other adjustments 1.7 Constant currency AEBITDA $ 15.1

Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Non-GAAP Financial Data

Reconciliation of GAAP Statement of Income Data to Non-GAAP Constant Currency Statement of Income Data, Constant Currency EBITDA, and Constant Currency AEBITDA

For the First Quarter of 2022

Please refer to our discussion and definitions of Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP Constant Currency Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 As reported Constant Currency(4) Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 82.5 $ 1.4 $ 83.9 Cost of goods sold 57.9 1.0 58.9 Gross profit 24.6 0.4 25.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29.7 0.3 30.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 8.2 0.1 8.3 Other operating expense, net 0.5 0.2 0.7 Income from operations (13.8 ) (0.2 ) (14.0 ) Interest expense 5.0 - 5.0 Foreign currency gain (0.6 ) - (0.6 ) Loss before income tax benefit (18.2 ) (0.2 ) (18.4 ) Income tax benefit (4.1 ) (0.1 ) (4.2 ) Net loss $ (14.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (14.2 ) Constant currency-effected add(1): Depreciation and amortization expense - COS 10.8 Depreciation and amortization expense - D&A 8.3 Interest expense 5.0 Income tax benefit (4.2 ) Constant currency EBITDA 5.7 Constant currency-effected adjustments(2): Unrealized gain translation (0.6 ) M&A, restructuring, severance 0.5 Amortization of restricted stock units 8.8 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs(3) 0.7 Cloud-based software implementation costs 2.6 Other adjustments 1.4 Constant currency AEBITDA $ 19.1

(1) Reconciliations of EBITDA and constant currency AEBITDA for each period presented are to net (loss) income, the nearest GAAP equivalent. (2) Adjustments are related to non-cash unusual or infrequent costs such as: effects of non-cash foreign currency remeasurement or adjustment; impairment of returned machines; costs associated with the evaluation of acquisitions; costs associated with executive severance; costs associated with restructuring actions such as plant rationalization or realignment, reorganization, and reductions in force; costs associated with the implementation of the global ERP system; and other items deemed by management to be unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. (3) Represents amortization of capitalized costs related to the implementation of the global ERP system, which are included in SG&A. (4) Effect of Euro constant currency adjustment to a rate of €1.00 to $1.15 on each line item is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 3.6 $ 1.4 Cost of goods sold 2.3 1.0 Gross profit 1.3 0.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 0.9 0.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 0.2 0.1 Other operating expense, net - 0.2 Loss from operations 0.2 (0.2 ) Interest expense (income) 0.1 - Foreign currency (gain) loss - - Other non-operating income, net 0.5 - Income (loss) before income tax benefit (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Income tax benefit - (0.1 ) Net income (loss) $ (0.4 ) $ (0.1 )

