First Quarter 2023 Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)

Net revenue increased 12.2% to a first quarter record of $659.3 million Installation revenue increased 10.9% to $622.7 million, driven by growth across both IBP's residential and commercial new construction markets Other revenue, which includes IBP's manufacturing and distribution operations, increased from $25.9 million to $36.6 million, driven by strong operating results and recent acquisitions

Net income increased 45.7% to $49.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 24.7% to a first quarter record of $105.0 million

Net income per diluted share increased 52.6% to $1.74

Adjusted net income per diluted share* increased 39.6% to $2.15

At March 31, 2023, IBP had $218.7 million in cash and cash equivalents

Declared first quarter dividend of $0.33 per share which was paid to shareholders on March 31, 2023

Declared annual variable dividend of $0.90 per share which was paid to shareholders on March 31, 2023

Recent Developments

IBP's Board of Directors declared the second quarter regular cash dividend of $0.33 per share

"IBP produced record first-quarter sales and profitability due to the exceptional effort of our employees and the excellent service they provide our residential and commercial customers each day. First-quarter sales benefited from our recent acquisitions and robust same branch growth within our multifamily and light commercial end markets. The ongoing strength in multifamily helped drive first-quarter residential sales growth of 7.4%, more than offsetting deceleration in our single-family revenue growth," stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Edwards continued, "Our first quarter's top-line performance is especially encouraging, as we continued to prioritize installation job profitability over volume. This focused execution helped drive increases in our gross profit margin."

"Despite continued economic volatility, we believe the residential housing market will remain resilient through the remainder of 2023 as a result of strong employment trends and relatively low existing home inventory levels. We continue to believe we are well positioned to navigate the cyclicality of the U.S. housing market given our strong customer relationships, experienced leadership team, national scale, and diverse product categories and end markets. In addition, our strong balance sheet and high operating cash flow generating capability, support ongoing acquisition activity, dividend distributions, and opportunistic share repurchases," concluded Mr. Edwards.

Acquisition Update

IBP continues to prioritize profitable growth through its proven strategy of acquiring well-run installers of insulation and complementary building products. To date in 2023, IBP has acquired approximately $46 million of annual revenue and expects to acquire at least $100 million of revenue for the full year.

During the 2023 first quarter and in April, IBP completed the following acquisitions:

In February 2023, IBP acquired Four State Insulation, Inc., a residential installer of fiberglass and spray foam insulation with locations in Maryland and West Virginia, serving customers across its home states as well as Virginia and Delaware with annual revenue of approximately $4 million.

In March 2023, IBP acquired Anchor Insulation Co., Inc., a Rhode Island-based installer of residential, mechanical and industrial insulation serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across the Northeast from branches in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts with annual revenue of approximately $39 million.

In April 2023, IBP acquired Insulco Insulation, LLC., a Florida-based installer of fiberglass and spray foam insulation serving residential and commercial customers with annual revenue of approximately $3 million.

2023 Second Quarter Cash Dividend

IBP's Board of Directors has approved the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2023. The second quarter regular cash dividend represents a 5% increase from last year's second-quarter cash dividend payment.

First Quarter 2023 Results Overview

For the first quarter of 2023, net revenue was a quarterly record of $659.3 million, an increase of 12.2% from $587.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. On a consolidated same branch basis, net revenue improved 7.1% from the prior year quarter, which was partially attributable to a 16.5% increase in price/mix during the first quarter, relative to the same period last year. Residential sales growth within our Installation segment was 3.8% on a same branch basis in the quarter, with continued growth of 37.9% in our multifamily end market contributing meaningfully to the same branch sales. Commercial same branch sales growth continued to improve, increasing 22.4% from the prior year quarter.

Gross profit improved 22.1% to $210.4 million from $172.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue was 31.9%, which primarily adjusts for the Company's share-based compensation expense, compared to 29.4% for the same period last year.

Selling and administrative expense, as a percent of net revenue, was 18.5% compared to 17.8% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percent of net revenue, was 17.9% compared to 16.9% in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $49.3 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $33.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* was $60.7 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $45.7 million, or $1.54 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income accounts for the impact of non-core items in both periods, including an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $105.0 million, a 24.7% increase from $84.2 million in the prior year quarter, largely due to continued sales growth and higher gross margin.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 240 branch locations.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IBP's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 659,309 $ 587,492 Cost of sales 448,887 415,089 Gross profit 210,422 172,403 Operating expenses Selling 32,607 25,192 Administrative 89,504 79,144 Amortization 11,435 11,097 Operating income 76,876 56,970 Other expense, net Interest expense, net 9,670 10,600 Other (income) expense (153 ) 145 Income before income taxes 67,359 46,225 Income tax provision 18,085 12,403 Net income $ 49,274 $ 33,822 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Net change on cash flow hedges, net of tax benefit (provision) of $2,252 and $(6,430) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2021, respectively. (6,309 ) 18,111 Comprehensive income $ 42,965 $ 51,933 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.76 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 1.74 $ 1.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28,075,678 29,302,396 Diluted 28,278,220 29,580,731 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.23 $ 1.22

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,690 $ 229,627 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $10,059 and $9,549 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 397,573 397,222 Inventories 170,115 176,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,217 80,933 Total current assets 862,595 884,411 Property and equipment, net 126,384 118,774 Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,602 76,174 Goodwill 392,625 373,555 Customer relationships, net 194,850 192,328 Other intangibles, net 94,751 91,145 Other non-current assets 33,756 42,545 Total assets $ 1,779,563 $ 1,778,932 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 31,165 $ 30,983 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 26,000 26,145 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 2,588 2,508 Accounts payable 134,836 149,186 Accrued compensation 45,613 51,608 Other current liabilities 76,136 67,631 Total current liabilities 316,338 328,061 Long-term debt 830,225 830,171 Operating lease obligations 48,339 49,789 Finance lease obligations 6,559 6,397 Deferred income taxes 25,993 28,458 Other long-term liabilities 46,887 42,557 Total liabilities 1,274,341 1,285,433 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock; $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 authorized, 33,498,693 and 33,429,557 issued and 28,375,037 and 28,306,482 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 335 334 Additional paid in capital 232,503 228,827 Retained earnings 527,468 513,095 Treasury stock; at cost: 5,123,656 and 5,123,075 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (289,335 ) (289,317 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,251 40,560 Total stockholders' equity 505,222 493,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,779,563 $ 1,778,932

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 49,274 $ 33,822 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 12,525 11,329 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 7,316 6,371 Amortization of intangibles 11,435 11,097 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 475 484 Provision for credit losses 1,678 653 Gain on sale of property and equipment (639 ) (92 ) Noncash stock compensation 3,436 3,418 Other, net (2,523 ) 790 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable 1,716 (32,700 ) Inventories 7,699 (16,300 ) Other assets 4,434 169 Accounts payable (16,906 ) 16,486 Income taxes receivable/payable 16,450 11,433 Other liabilities (22,537 ) 1,265 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,833 48,225 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments - (49,957 ) Purchases of property and equipment (14,949 ) (10,362 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired of $10 and $0 in 2022 and 2021, respectively (38,008 ) (8,050 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 741 265 Other 4,602 (614 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (47,614 ) $ (68,718 ) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from financing activities Payments on Term Loan $ (1,250 ) $ (1,250 ) Proceeds from vehicle and equipment notes payable 8,119 4,752 Debt issuance costs - (627 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (7,024 ) (6,618 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (727 ) (521 ) Dividends paid (34,536 ) (35,426 ) Acquisition-related obligations (1,720 ) (6,003 ) Repurchase of common stock - (49,865 ) Surrender of common stock awards by employees (18 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (37,156 ) (95,558 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (10,937 ) (116,051 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 229,627 333,485 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 218,690 $ 217,434 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Net cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 14,658 $ 14,293 Income taxes, net of refunds 1,524 1,088 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 5,650 $ 5,514 Property and equipment obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations 957 544 Seller obligations in connection with acquisition of businesses 6,035 1,878 Unpaid purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable 2,316 1,884

Information on Segments

Our Company has three operating segments consisting of Installation, Distribution and Manufacturing. The Other category reported below reflects the operations of our Distribution and Manufacturing operating segments.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 622,742 $ 38,722 $ (2,155 ) $ 659,309 Cost of sales (1) 410,384 28,459 (1,766 ) 437,077 Segment gross profit $ 212,358 $ 10,263 $ (389 ) $ 222,232 Segment gross profit percentage 34.1 % 26.5 % 18.1 % 33.7 %

Three months ended March 31, 2022 Installation Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 561,631 $ 26,650 $ (789 ) $ 587,492 Cost of sales (1) 385,692 19,373 (609 ) $ 404,456 Segment gross profit $ 175,939 $ 7,277 $ (180 ) $ 183,036 Segment gross profit percentage 31.3 % 27.3 % 22.8 % 31.2 %

(1) Cost of sales included in segment gross profit is exclusive of depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

The reconciliation between consolidated segment gross profit for each period as shown in the tables above to consolidated income before income taxes as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Segment gross profit - consolidated $ 222,232 $ 183,036 Depreciation and amortization (1) 11,810 10,633 Gross profit, as reported 210,422 172,403 Operating expenses 133,546 115,433 Operating income 76,876 56,970 Other expense, net 9,517 10,745 Income before income taxes $ 67,359 $ 46,225

(1) Depreciation and amortization is excluded from segment gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. REVENUE BY END MARKET (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Installation: Residential new construction $ 475,095 72 % $ 442,404 75 % Repair and remodel 37,675 6 % 32,641 6 % Commercial 109,972 16 % 86,586 15 % Net revenue, Installation 622,742 94 % 561,631 96 % Other 36,567 6 % 25,861 4 % Net revenue, as reported $ 659,309 100 % $ 587,492 100 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense measure performance by adjusting EBITDA, GAAP net income, gross profit and selling and administrative expense, respectively, for certain income or expense items that are not considered part of our core operations. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it assists both investors and us in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

We believe the Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), items outside our control (primarily income taxes) and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. In addition, we use various EBITDA-based measures in determining the achievement of awards under certain of our incentive compensation programs. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

Although we use the Adjusted EBITDA measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of the measure is limited because it does not include certain material expenses, such as interest and taxes, necessary to operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net income as a measure of performance. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, this measure is not intended as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to any other measure of performance in conformity with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. You should therefore not place undue reliance on this measure or ratios calculated using this measure.

We also believe the Adjusted Net Income measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of certain non-core items such as discontinued operations, acquisition related expenses, amortization expense, the tax impact of these certain non-core items, and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the fourth quarter 2016 we included an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Income differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Income may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The table below reconciles Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein. Per share figures may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum. Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 49,274 $ 33,822 Adjustments for adjusted net income Share based compensation expense 3,436 3,418 Acquisition related expenses 569 664 COVID-19 expenses (1) 1 301 Amortization expense (2) 11,435 11,097 Legal Reserve - 565 Tax impact of adjusted items at a normalized tax rate (3) (4,015 ) (4,172 ) Adjusted net income $ 60,700 $ 45,695 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 28,278,220 29,580,731 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 1.74 $ 1.14 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share (4) 0.41 0.40 Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 2.15 $ 1.54

(1) Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19. (2) Addback of all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations. (3) Normalized effective tax rate of 26.0% applied to periods presented. (4) Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) The table below reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, gross profit, for the periods presented therein. Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 210,422 $ 172,403 Share based compensation expense 165 149 COVID-19 expense(1) 1 2 Adjusted gross profit $ 210,588 $ 172,554 Gross profit margin 31.9 % 29.3 % Adjusted gross profit margin 31.9 % 29.4 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

The table below reconciles Adjusted Selling and Administrative to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, selling and administrative, for the periods presented therein.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Selling expense $ 32,607 $ 25,192 Administrative expense 89,504 79,144 Selling and administrative, as reported 122,111 104,336 Share based compensation expense 3,271 3,269 Acquisition related expense 569 664 COVID-19 expenses(1) 1 299 Legal reserve - 565 Adjusted selling and administrative $ 118,270 $ 99,539 Selling and administrative - % Net revenue 18.5 % 17.8 % Adjusted selling and administrative - % Net revenue 17.9 % 16.9 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein. Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 49,274 $ 33,822 Interest expense 9,670 10,600 Provision for income tax 18,085 12,403 Depreciation and amortization 23,960 22,425 EBITDA 100,989 79,250 Acquisition related expenses 569 664 Share based compensation expense 3,436 3,418 COVID-19 expenses(1) 1 301 Legal reserve - 565 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,995 $ 84,198 Net profit margin 7.5 % 5.8 % EBITDA margin 15.3 % 13.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9 % 14.3 %

(1) Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Period-over-period Growth Consolidated Sales Growth 12.2% 34.4% Consolidated Same Branch Sales Growth 7.1% 22.5% Installation Sales Growth 10.9% 30.0% Same Branch Sales Growth 7.0% 22.2% Single-Family Sales Growth 1.6% 37.4% Single-Family Same Branch Sales Growth (2.6)% 29.4% Multi-Family Sales Growth 38.1% 24.6% Multi-Family Same Branch Sales Growth 37.9% 23.1% Residential Sales Growth 7.4% 35.2% Residential Same Branch Sales Growth 3.8% 28.3% Commercial Sales Growth(1) 27.0% 13.0% Commercial Same Branch Sales Growth 22.4% 5.9% Other (2) Sales Growth 45.3% 407.3% Same Branch Sales Growth 12.9% 50.8% Same Branch Sales Growth - Installation Volume Growth(3) (9.3)% 9.7% Price/Mix Growth(3) 16.5% 14.6% U.S. Housing Market(4) Total Completions Growth 11.7% (3.4)% Single-Family Completions Growth 1.4% 1.5% Multi-Family Completions Growth 50.8% (18.7)%

(1) Our commercial end market consists of heavy and light commercial projects. (2) Other business segment category includes our manufacturing and distribution businesses operating segments. As of 1Q22, Installation segment end market growth metrics exclude the manufacturing and distribution businesses. Our distribution businesses were acquired in December, 2021 and April, 2022. (3) The heavy commercial end market is excluded from these metrics given its much larger per-job revenue compared to our average job. (4) U.S. Census Bureau data, as revised.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. INCREMENTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS (unaudited, in thousands) Revenue Increase Three months ended March 31, 2023 % Total 2022 % Total Same Branch $ 41,430 57.7 % $ 98,267 65.3 % Acquired 30,387 42.3 % 52,159 34.7 % Total $ 71,817 100.0 % $ 150,426 100.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Contributions Three months ended March 31, 2023 % Margin 2022 % Margin Same Branch $ 16,332 39.4 % $ 22,529 22.9 % Acquired 4,465 14.7 % 7,186 13.8 % Total $ 20,797 29.0 % $ 29,715 19.8 %

