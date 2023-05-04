CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported first-quarter 2023 sales of $8.74 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year over year, and a decrease of 2 percent year over year on a constant currency basis1. First-quarter net income was $274 million, or $4.60 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $365 million, or $5.31 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income1 was $274 million, or $4.60 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP net income of $373 million, or $5.43 per share on a diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, changes in foreign currencies reduced sales by $203 million, and reduced earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.13, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

" The company delivered solid first-quarter results with revenue and earnings per share beating the midpoint of our guidance," said Sean Kerins, Arrow's president and chief executive officer. " Our dedicated team performed well in a challenging environment for both our suppliers and customers."

Global components first-quarter sales of $6.86 billion reflected a decrease of 5 percent year over year, and a decrease of 3 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific components first-quarter sales decreased 19 percent year over year. Americas components first-quarter sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Europe components first-quarter sales increased 17 percent year over year, and increased 23 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Global components first-quarter operating income was $418 million, and first-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $424 million.

" We are pleased with the overall performance of the global components business given the current market conditions, led by strength in the EMEA region. We were encouraged by the momentum of our design engagement in several of our markets," said Mr. Kerins.

Global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) first-quarter sales of $1.88 billion were flat year over year and reflected an increase of 3 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Europe enterprise computing solutions first-quarter sales increased 7 percent year over year and increased 13 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas enterprise computing solutions first-quarter sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions first-quarter operating income was $81 million, and first-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $82 million.

" Our ECS business continues to perform in line with the overall market for enterprise IT, with better momentum in Europe, and a softer backdrop in the Americas. Additionally, we're pleased to see signs of an improving supply environment," said Mr. Kerins.

" Enhancing shareholder value remains a top priority," said Raj Agrawal, senior vice president and chief financial officer. " Our strong financial returns and the effective management of our balance sheet have enabled us to return cash to shareholders by repurchasing $300 million of shares during the first quarter. Returning cash to shareholders through our stock repurchase plan remains one of our priorities. As of the end of the first quarter, our remaining repurchase authorization stands at approximately $1 billion."

SECOND-QUARTER 2023 OUTLOOK

Consolidated sales of $8.42 billion to $9.02 billion, with global components sales of $6.64 billion to $7.04 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion

Net income per share on a diluted basis of $4.10 to $4.30, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis of $4.25 to $4.45

Average tax rate of approximately 23.5 percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent

Average diluted shares outstanding of 57.95 million

Interest expense of approximately $90 million

Changes in foreign currencies expected to increase year-over-year growth in sales by $12 million, not expected to have a significant impact on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the second quarter of 2022

Changes in foreign currencies expected to increase quarter-over-quarter growth in sales by $54 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.04 compared to the first quarter of 2023

On a constant currency basis, our second-quarter sales guidance implies a sequential growth rate range of down 4 percent to up 2 percent for global components and down 6 percent to up 4 percent for global enterprise computing solutions, when compared to the first quarter of 2023

Second-Quarter 2023 GAAP to non-GAAP Outlook Reconciliation NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Quarter Ended (in billions) July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 % Change July 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 % Change Global components sales, GAAP $6.64 - 7.04 $ 7.46 (11%) - (6%) $6.64 - 7.04 $ 6.86 (3%) - 3% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 0.01 - 0.04 Global components sales, constant currency $6.64 - 7.04 $ 7.47 (11%) - (6%) $6.64 - 7.04 $ 6.90 (4%) - 2% Global ECS sales, GAAP $1.78 - 1.98 $ 2.00 (11%) - (1%) $1.78 - 1.98 $ 1.88 (5%) - 5% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - 0.01 - 0.02 Global ECS sales, constant currency $1.78 - 1.98 $ 2.01 (11%) - (1%) $1.78 - 1.98 $ 1.90 (6%) - 4%

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Reported GAAP measure Intangible amortization

expense Restructuring &

integration charges Non-GAAP measure Net income per diluted

share $4.10 to $4.30 $0.10 $0.05 $4.25 to $4.45

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Sales $ 8,736,428 $ 9,074,125 Cost of sales 7,622,606 7,866,621 Gross profit 1,113,822 1,207,504 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 642,431 643,925 Depreciation and amortization 46,679 48,305 Restructuring, integration, and other charges 2,560 4,898 691,670 697,128 Operating income 422,152 510,376 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies (80 ) 843 Gain on investments, net 10,311 2,011 Employee benefit plan expense, net (853 ) (889 ) Interest and other financing expense, net (79,658 ) (33,985 ) Income before income taxes 351,872 478,356 Provision for income taxes 76,547 112,360 Consolidated net income 275,325 365,996 Noncontrolling interests 1,575 1,247 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 273,750 $ 364,749 Net income per share: Basic $ 4.66 $ 5.38 Diluted $ 4.60 $ 5.31 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 58,731 67,840 Diluted 59,479 68,749

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) (Unaudited) April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,554 $ 176,915 Accounts receivable, net 10,655,863 12,322,717 Inventories 5,525,782 5,319,369 Other current assets 479,650 521,339 Total current assets 16,866,849 18,340,340 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 5,691 5,691 Buildings and improvements 185,790 184,211 Machinery and equipment 1,602,073 1,583,661 1,793,554 1,773,563 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,214,103 ) (1,177,107 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 579,451 596,456 Investments in affiliated companies 59,682 65,112 Intangible assets, net 151,221 159,137 Goodwill 2,036,077 2,027,626 Other assets 583,252 574,511 Total assets $ 20,276,532 $ 21,763,182 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,976,296 $ 10,460,419 Accrued expenses 1,269,536 1,339,302 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 144,264 589,883 Total current liabilities 10,390,096 12,389,604 Long-term debt 3,719,056 3,182,964 Other liabilities 567,200 579,261 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2023 and 2022 Issued - 125,424 shares in both 2023 and 2022 125,424 125,424 Capital in excess of par value 1,203,134 1,208,708 Treasury stock (68,426 and 66,175 shares in 2023 and 2022, respectively), at cost (4,925,140 ) (4,637,345 ) Retained earnings 9,488,582 9,214,832 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (361,468 ) (365,262 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,530,532 5,546,357 Noncontrolling interests 69,648 64,996 Total equity 5,600,180 5,611,353 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,276,532 $ 21,763,182

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 275,325 $ 365,996 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used for) operations: Depreciation and amortization 46,679 48,305 Amortization of stock-based compensation 19,497 17,351 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliated companies 80 (843 ) Deferred income taxes (7,530 ) 1,352 Gain on investments, net (10,311 ) (2,011 ) Other 1,321 686 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,701,889 430,710 Inventories (199,521 ) (460,902 ) Accounts payable (1,504,701 ) (477,825 ) Accrued expenses (132,316 ) (43,641 ) Other assets and liabilities 33,392 (79,426 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 223,804 (200,248 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (20,114 ) (19,270 ) Proceeds from collections of notes receivable 142 20,169 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge 10,725 - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (9,247 ) 899 Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (146,050 ) (14,293 ) Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings, net 34,360 845,000 Net proceeds from note offering 498,600 - Redemption of notes (300,000 ) (350,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,934 11,302 Repurchases of common stock (303,801 ) (264,431 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (210,957 ) 227,578 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 25,039 (7,632 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,639 20,597 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 176,915 222,194 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 205,554 $ 242,791

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 8,736,428 $ 9,074,125 (3.7 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (202,778 ) Consolidated sales, constant currency $ 8,736,428 $ 8,871,347 (1.5 )% Global components sales, as reported $ 6,855,793 $ 7,199,075 (4.8 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (145,993 ) Global components sales, constant currency $ 6,855,793 $ 7,053,082 (2.8 )% Americas components sales, as reported $ 2,233,453 $ 2,340,543 (4.6 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (1,694 ) Americas components sales, constant currency $ 2,233,453 $ 2,338,849 (4.5 )% Asia components sales, as reported $ 2,376,195 $ 2,931,529 (18.9 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (46,502 ) Asia components sales, constant currency $ 2,376,195 $ 2,885,027 (17.6 )% Europe components sales, as reported $ 2,246,145 $ 1,927,003 16.6 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (97,797 ) Europe components sales, constant currency $ 2,246,145 $ 1,829,206 22.8 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 1,880,635 $ 1,875,050 0.3 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (56,785 ) Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 1,880,635 $ 1,818,265 3.4 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 998,114 $ 1,047,849 (4.7 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (8,569 ) Americas ECS sales, constant currency $ 998,114 $ 1,039,280 (4.0 )% Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 882,521 $ 827,201 6.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (48,216 ) Europe ECS sales, constant currency $ 882,521 $ 778,985 13.3 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended April 1, 2023 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Other(1) Non-GAAP

measure Operating income $ 422,152 $ 7,980 $ 2,560 $ - $ 432,692 Income before income taxes 351,872 7,980 2,560 (10,311 ) 352,101 Provision for income taxes 76,547 2,010 720 (2,471 ) 76,806 Consolidated net income 275,325 5,970 1,840 (7,840 ) 275,295 Noncontrolling interests 1,575 134 - - 1,709 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 273,750 $ 5,836 $ 1,840 $ (7,840 ) $ 273,586 Net income per diluted share (2) $ 4.60 $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) $ 4.60 Effective tax rate (3) 21.8 % 21.8 % Three months ended April 2, 2022 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Other(1) Non-GAAP

measure Operating income $ 510,376 $ 9,018 $ 4,898 $ - $ 524,292 Income before income taxes 478,356 9,018 4,898 (2,011 ) 490,261 Provision for income taxes 112,360 2,310 1,205 (486 ) 115,389 Consolidated net income 365,996 6,708 3,693 (1,525 ) 374,872 Noncontrolling interests 1,247 140 - - 1,387 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 364,749 $ 6,568 $ 3,693 $ (1,525 ) $ 373,485 Net income per diluted share (2) $ 5.31 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 5.43 Effective tax rate (3) 23.5 % 23.5 %

(1) Other includes gain on investments, net. (2) The sum of the components for diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. (3) The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported by GAAP measure and as a non-GAAP measure.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Sales: Global components $ 6,855,793 $ 7,199,075 Global ECS 1,880,635 1,875,050 Consolidated $ 8,736,428 $ 9,074,125 Operating income (loss): Global components $ 417,539 $ 499,342 Global ECS 81,099 85,798 Corporate (a) (76,486 ) (74,764 ) Consolidated $ 422,152 $ 510,376

(a) Corporate operating income (loss) includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Global components operating income, as reported $ 417,539 $ 499,342 Intangible assets amortization expense 6,745 6,873 Global components non-GAAP operating income $ 424,284 $ 506,215 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 81,099 $ 85,798 Intangible assets amortization expense 1,235 2,145 Global ECS non-GAAP operating income $ 82,334 $ 87,943

