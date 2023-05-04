JASPER, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCBB: PCLB), today announced the Company's results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net income was $1,180,000 which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share to be $1.30. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1,111,000, which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share of $1.14 per share. Included in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") amortized loan fees of approximately $120,000. There were no PPP amortized loan fees recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, return on average assets was 1.43%, compared to 1.29% in the comparable 2022 period.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.56% for the three months March 31, 2023, compared to 4.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company anticipates interest expense relating to its funding to increase during the remainder of the year as a result of several factors such as increased deposit exception pricing and increased deposit migration to higher yielding deposit products.

Mr. Nolen commented, "In response to concerns about liquidity and capital strength related to recent bank failures, we remain confident in our risk status. Our primary focus is, and will continue to be, the Bank's safety and soundness, and the protection of our depositors."

At March 31, 2023, the Company's allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 2.13%, compared to 2.16% at December 31, 2022. There were no nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023 as well as at December 31, 2022. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses on financial instruments, including loans. The adoption of the CECL model did not have an impact on the Company's loan loss reserve due to minimal net losses that have occurred during the past five years.

Pinnacle Bank was classified as "well capitalized" at March 31, 2023. All capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 17.14%. As of March 31, 2023, its total capital ratio was 18.36%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.70%.

Management believes that the Company has ample liquidity through its low loan to deposit ratio at March 31, 2023, as well as available funding from outside sources. Our net funding availability, as a percentage of our franchise funding, is 105.37% as compared to our established minimal limit of 25%. In addition, the Bank provides access to additional FDIC insurance coverage for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance coverage. The Company also retested its Federal Funds line and other borrowing lines during the first quarter 2022.

The Company's total deposits at March 31, 2023 decreased $5.6 million, or less than 2%, as compared to December 31, 2022. As mentioned previously, pricing of deposits is anticipated to become more competitive during the remainder of the year, and thus deposits could continue to decrease as they did during the first quarter 2023.

Dividends of $.27 per share were paid to shareholders during the first quarter of 2023 and $.25 per share during the first quarter 2022.

Effects of Inflation

Inflation caused a substantial rise in interest rates during 2022 which has had a negative effect in the securities market. As a result of rising interest rates, the Company has recorded an accumulated other comprehensive loss on securities available for sale of approximately $30.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Longer term interest rates have decreased slightly during the first quarter of 2023 which has caused the Company's other comprehensive loss as of March 31, 2023 to be lowered to $27.6 million. Although these unrealized losses recorded as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were significant, management does not anticipate these losses to be other than temporary as these unrealized losses do not currently appear related to any credit deterioration within the portfolio but from higher interest rates. In addition, these losses do not impact our regulatory capital ratios.

The Company conducts monthly internal stress testing scenarios of its liquidity to confirm that the Company continues to maintain ample liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 1,180,000 $ 1,111,000 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 909,534 970,791 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 909,534 970,791 Dividend per share $ .27 $ .25 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.14 Performance Ratios: (annualized) Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 13.17 % 12.96 % Interest rate spread 3.40 % 4.01 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 4.06 % Operating cost to assets 2.40 % 2.06 % (Audited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total assets $ 334,424,000 $ 332,718,000 Loans receivable, net $ 117,246,000 $ 115,956,000 Deposits $ 316,620,000 $ 322,261,000 Brokered CD's included in deposits $ 11,759,000 $ 11,756,000 Total stockholders' equity $ 9,267,000 $ 5,738,000 Weighted average book value per share (excluding OCI) $ 40.26 $ 39.17 Total average stockholders' equity to asset ratio (excluding OCI) 10.83 % 10.47 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .00 % .00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 2.13 % 2.16 %

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,986,894 $ 1,742,938 Interest bearing deposits in banks 12,217,148 12,185,982 Securities available for sale 171,648,773 170,580,649 Restricted equity securities 769,800 773,600 Loans 119,802,122 118,516,666 Less allowance for loan losses 2,555,754 2,561,079 Loans, net 117,246,368 115,955,587 Premises and equipment, net 7,345,151 6,926,631 Operating right-of-use lease assets 374,202 398,364 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,305,140 10,206,335 Accrued interest receivable 1,537,460 2,070,895 Deferred tax assets, net 9,801,027 10,594,339 Other assets 885,332 976,361 Total assets $ 334,423,783 $ 332,718,169 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 98,227,386 $ 94,784,231 Interest-bearing 218,392,427 227,476,410 Total deposits 316,619,813 322,260,641 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Other borrowings 3,600,000 - Accrued interest payable 161,286 111,652 Operating lease liabilities 374,202 398,364 Other liabilities 1,308,928 1,116,596 Total liabilities 325,157,229 326,980,253 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 2,400,000 shares authorized; 1,872,313 shares issued; 909,534 shares outstanding 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock, at cost (962,779 shares) (15,588,799 ) (15,588,799 ) Retained earnings 43,208,971 42,274,372 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (27,295,564 ) (29,889,603 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,266,554 5,737,916 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 334,423,783 $ 332,718,169

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,730,118 $ 1,654,949 Taxable securities 1,368,748 1,179,914 Nontaxable securities 43,741 34,384 Other interest 143,856 10,321 Total interest income 3,286,463 2,879,568 Interest expense Deposits 227,051 106,235 Subordinated debentures 39,050 38,600 Other borrowings 2,209 - Total interest expense 268,310 144,835 Net interest income 3,018,153 2,734,733 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,018,153 2,734,733 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 362,295 357,833 Servicing fee income, net 771 886 Bank owned life insurance 98,806 95,973 Mortgage fee income 5,703 14,361 Total other income 467,575 469,053 Other expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,135,798 1,025,583 Occupancy expenses 240,161 229,622 Marketing and professional expenses 68,819 64,901 Other operating expenses 542,672 461,841 Total other expenses 1,987,450 1,781,947 Income before income taxes 1,498,278 1,421,839 Income tax expense 318,105 311,079 Net income $ 1,180,173 $ 1,110,760 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.30 $ 1.14 Cash dividends per share $ 0.27 $ 0.25 Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,534 970,791

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Par Value Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2012 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,533,621 ) $ 38,710,339 $ 1,540,479 $ 35,659,143 Net income - - - - 1,110,760 - 1,110,760 Cash dividends declared, $0.25 per share - - - - (242,697 ) - (242,697 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (12,676,357 ) (12,676,357 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,533,621 ) $ 39,578,402 $ (11,135,878 ) $ 23,850,849 Balance, December 31, 2022 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 42,274,372 $ (29,889,603 ) $ 5,737,916 Net income - - - - 1,180,173 - 1,180,173 Cash dividends declared, $0.27 per share - - - - (245,574 ) - (245,574 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - 2,594,039 2,594,039 Balance, March 31, 2023 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 43,208,971 $ (27,295,564 ) $ 9,266,554

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 1,180,173 $ 1,110,760 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 99,981 115,917 Net amortization of securities 41,914 71,700 Bank owned life insurance (98,806 ) (95,973 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable 533,436 459,021 Increase in accrued interest payable 49,634 14,902 Net other operating activities 86,332 265,363 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,892,664 1,941,690 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net (increase) decrease in loans (1,290,780 ) 2,226,066 Net increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks (31,166 ) (5,964,788 ) Purchase of securities available for sale - (20,435,341 ) Proceeds from maturing or callable securities available for sale 2,473,516 1,154,225 Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities 3,800 (32,000 ) Purchase of premises and equipment (518,500 ) (29,939 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 636,870 (23,081,777 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net increase (decrease) in deposits (5,640,004 ) 21,721,580 Net increase in other borrowings 3,600,000 - Payment of cash dividends (245,574 ) (242,697 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,285,578 ) 21,478,883 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 243,956 338,796 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,742,938 1,730,327 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,986,894 $ 2,069,123 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 218,676 $ 129,933 Taxes $ - $ - OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ - $ -

