Shield Therapeutics reported its FY22 preliminary results and Q123 business update, the key emphasis of which was the growing traction of Accrufer in the US following the December 2022 co-commercialisation deal with Viatris. The FY22 revenue of £4.5m (+194% y-o-y) was driven by Accrufer US sales (£2.9m vs £0.1m in FY21) and underpinned by a material q-o-q growth in prescriptions during FY22 (25,200 vs 2,500 in FY21). Encouragingly, this trend has continued in Q123 (10,500 prescriptions; +12% q-o-q growth) despite initial operational disruptions related to the integration. With the salesforce approaching full strength (total 100 people) by May, we anticipate H223 to be a vital period for sales traction and market coverage. We have updated our FY23-24 pricing and costs estimates for the FY22 results but maintain our long-term Accrufer growth assumptions. Our revised valuation is £388.9m (£403.4m previously).

