Aramark Named to DiversityInc's 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity and Top Companies for Supplier Diversity Lists

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries, today announced it was ranked number 40 on DiversityInc's 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, up five spots from last year's ranking. This is the seventh consecutive year Aramark appeared on the Top 50 list. For the first time, the company was also ranked on the Top Companies for Supplier Diversity list, at number 20.

Aramark's commitment to people is a core component of the company's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) platform, Be Well. Do Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark's "people" priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the company's employees, consumers, and communities in its supply chain. This includes engaging employees by prioritizing inclusion, engagement, growth, and safety.

As reported in its 2022 Be Well. Do Well. Progress Report, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is an essential part of Aramark's culture, and a key area of focus in all aspects of the business. Centered around a shared purpose, Aramark's ability to foster an equal and inclusive culture is vital to meeting the needs of its employees, customers, and the communities Aramark serves. The company's priorities are expanding diversity across management roles, developing its people, and supporting business growth.

"Aramark is rooted in service, focused on people and our planet, so recognition from DiversityInc, makes us proud of our progress as well as focused on where we need to improve." said Fenimore Fisher, Vice President of DEI at Aramark. "Aligning these with our business strategy of overall growth, drives sustainable action. Valuing our more than 200,000 employees around the world, supporting communities, and partnering with our diverse suppliers are not just part of an obligation, they are engrained in our values."

This is the first time Aramark is being recognized for it's supplier diversity efforts by DiversityInc. Supplier diversity is not only a key supply chain and DEI initiative for Aramark, it is a business imperative that delivers success for the company's clients, consumers, and communities.

"We are committed to continuously developing an innovative and inclusive supply chain and are proud to partner with a broad network of small organizations and businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, and other diverse populations," said Natily Santos, VP of Responsible Sourcing at Aramark. "This recognition by DiversityInc validates our customized approach to our supplier diversity efforts and our goal of creating a supplier base that reflects our values of equity and inclusion and the communities we serve."

"Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has become the external validator for large U.S. employers committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "These rankings represent evidence-based, superior human capital outcomes that are achieved only by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone."

Aramark's diversity efforts have been well recognized this year, as the company was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and also recognized as a Top 50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine, for the ninth consecutive year.

To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit https://www.fair360.com/top-50-list/2023/

About Be Well. Do Well.

Introduced in 2019, Be Well. Do Well. is Aramark's ESG platform and directly connects to the company's mission: Because we're rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Be Well. Do Well. outlines the company's goal to make a positive impact on people and planet by working to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. Learn more at https://www.aramark.com/environmental-social-governance.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," DiversityInc's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Supplier Diversity," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

