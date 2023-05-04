Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B9NW | ISIN: GB00B00FPT80 | Ticker-Symbol: 6DE
Frankfurt
04.05.23
09:15 Uhr
3,040 Euro
+0,040
+1,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHESNARA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHESNARA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.05.2023 | 16:01
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN): Strong cash generation through tough markets

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN): Strong cash generation through tough markets

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN): Strong cash generation through tough markets 04-May-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN) | Strong cash generation through tough markets

Chesnara plc (CSN) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst, Brian Moretta joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview Brian takes us though his latest note entitled 'Great cashflow in tough markets'. He also talks about the key points of the 2022 results and updates us on the dividend & operations.

Chesnara plc is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                         bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1624931 04-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

CHESNARA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.