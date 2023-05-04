DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN): Strong cash generation through tough markets

Analyst interview | Financials

Chesnara plc (CSN) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst, Brian Moretta joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview Brian takes us though his latest note entitled 'Great cashflow in tough markets'. He also talks about the key points of the 2022 results and updates us on the dividend & operations.

Chesnara plc is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

