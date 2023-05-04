Soil Moisture Sensor Market Zooms Towards Million-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 545 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market Size By Sensor Type (Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors, Soil Water Potential Sensors), By Application (Residential, Agriculture), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Soil Moisture Sensor Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 228 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 545 Million by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=3606

Browse in-depth TOC on "Soil Moisture Sensor Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Soil Moisture Sensor Market Driven by Increased Adoption and Government Initiatives

The global soil moisture sensor market is experiencing a surge in demand due to the increasing adoption of these sensors in irrigation, gardening, and other operations in agriculture. Soil moisture sensors are used to measure the water or moisture content in the soil, which allows for more accurate and reliable irrigation. The market is benefiting from government initiatives to support the use of soil moisture sensors and improve the productivity of farms.

The market is being driven by key players such as Sentek, Spectrum Technologies, Delta-T Devices, Campbell Scientific, The Toro Company, Irrometer Company, METER Group, IMKO Micromodultechnik, E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems. These companies are implementing financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies to stay ahead in the competitive market.

Soil moisture sensors are in high demand due to their ability to improve productivity and reduce water usage in irrigation. Governments of many countries have recognized the benefits of using soil moisture sensors and have taken several initiatives to promote their adoption. As a result, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The global soil moisture sensor market is also benefitting from constant monitoring technology, which allows farmers to receive real-time information about the soil moisture levels in their fields. This technology enables farmers to make better decisions regarding irrigation and fertilization, which ultimately improves the productivity of their farms.

In conclusion, the soil moisture sensor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increased adoption of these sensors in agriculture and government initiatives to promote their use. Key players are implementing various strategies to stay competitive in the market and are expected to continue driving growth in the future.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Soil Moisture Sensor Market into Sensor Type, Application, And Geography.

Soil Moisture Sensor Market, by Sensor Type

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors



Soil Water Potential Sensors

Soil Moisture Sensor Market, by Application

Residential



Agriculture



Landscaping and Ground Care



Sports Turf



Weather Forecasting



Research Studies



Forestry



Construction and Mining

Soil Moisture Sensor Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Irrigation Controllers Market By Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers), By Type (Weather-Based, Sensor-Based), By Irrigation Type (Drip/Trickle, Sprinkler), By Applications (Non-Agriculture, Agriculture), By Geography, And Forecast

Agricultural Testing Market By Sample (Soil Testing, Bio-Solids Testing, Water Testing), By Application (Contaminants, Quality Assurance), By Geography, And Forecast

Agricultural Equipment Market By Product Type (Agriculture Spraying Equipment, Agriculture Tractors), By Application (Sowing And Planting, Weed Cultivation), By Geography, And Forecast

Smart Agriculture Sensors Market By Product (Location Sensor, Optical Sensor, Other), By Application (Yield Monitoring and Mapping, Soil Monitoring, Disease Control and Detection, Irrigation and Water Management, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Smart Farming Companies resurrecting the market of agriculture driven economies

Visualize Soil Moisture Sensor Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soil-moisture-sensor-market-zooms-towards-million-dollar-valuation-estimated-to-reach-usd-545-million-by-2030-verified-market-research-301815964.html