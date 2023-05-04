

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales increased for the ninth successive month in April but still remained below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said on Thursday.



Car registrations grew by 11.6 percent on a yearly basis in April.



Data showed that 132,990 new cars were registered in April, up from 119,167 in the corresponding month last year.



The performance marked the best April since 2021's 141,583 units but remained 17.4 percent lower than 2019 volumes, the SMMT said.



Electrified vehicles accounted for more than one in three registrations in April. Petrol-powered cars retained their best-selling status, comprising 58.1 percent of all registrations.



During the first four months of this year, overall car sales climbed 16.9 percent, thanks to easing supply chain pressures.



'The new car market is increasingly bullish, as easing supply chain pressures provide a much-needed boost,' SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.



'However, the broader economic conditions and chargepoint anxiety are beginning to cast a cloud over the market's eagerness to adopt zero-emission mobility at the scale and pace needed.'



