Uponor Corporation: Uponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme

Uponor initiates change negotiations in its operations in Finland as part of the transformation programme

As part of Uponor Corporation's global transformation programme, announced on 15 February 2023, Uponor is initiating change negotiations in its Finnish subsidiaries, Uponor Infra Oy and Uponor Suomi Oy. The aim is to streamline the joint operations in Finland and adjust the production capacity of the Nastola and Tuusula factories as well as negotiate concerning locations, especially in Tuusula and Tampere. The number of employees covered by the negotiations is 235. It is estimated that the negotiations could result in the reduction of 65 positions at maximum. The change negotiations will be conducted in accordance with local legislation.

With the successful implementation of the global transformation programme, Uponor aims to secure its long-term competitiveness and ensure the execution of its growth strategy.

