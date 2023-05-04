Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 4.5.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|4.5.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 4.5.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|4.5.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|3,500
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|17.9957
|EUR
|Total cost
|62,984.95
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 38 000 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 4.5.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment
- Enento 4.5 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/394e63c7-b054-431a-892a-43b3c3df2088)
