Millie Bobby Brown's florence by mills announced a long term pet apparel and accessories agreement with Kanine Group subsidiary, Kanine Pets World Limited, in a deal negotiated by Millie's global licensing partnerIMG.

The exclusive license covers the design, production and distribution of a wide range of pet products including apparel, accessories, home and toys, making florence by mills the first Gen Z fashion brand to offer a full-fledged pet collection.

The pet range brings together all attributes of the brand such as offering cosy, extraordinary styles along with a conscious approach. The collection will be driven by Millie's love for animals, inspiring fun and positivity, while extending personal expression and self-confidence for her and her beloved pets. As part of the agreement, Kanine and florence by mills will also be donating to causes related to animal welfare.

"I wanted to extend all that florence by mills stands for to a very important part of my life, my beloved pets. My brand is about encouraging young women to positively embrace their individuality and what makes them unique. I strongly believe that this dedication to life and love should also extend to my passion for pets, so that they too can feel cozy, special and appreciated. For pet parents, having access to a full range of products to complement their lifestyle is important and what could be more fun and fitting than having matching outfits?" says Millie Bobby Brown, Founder of florence by mills

"We are delighted to partner with Millie and florence by mills to extend all the wonderful values to pets. Our mission has always been to spread love, joy and happiness and to redefine the pets ecosphere and with such a passionate partner, we are for sure creating a completely new space for Gen Z pet parents and their pets to thrive," stated Samuel Wong, CEO, Kanine Group.

florence by mills, for pets, will launch two collections per year, starting in Summer 2023 covering apparel (hoodies, rain coats, bath robes, bibs etc), pet accessories (collars, leashes, tags and harnesses), pet home and lifestyle products (bowls, mats, bags etc) and toys. The products will be available worldwide on kanine.com, as well as in selected department stores and pet stores.

About Kanine Group:

Kanine Group designs, sources, and globally distributes pet apparel and accessories under various owned and licensed brands, including its namesake Kanine brand, and operates www.kanine.com, an exclusive platform for premium and exciting products including apparel, accessories and home products for pets.

About florence by mills:

Established by Millie Bobby Brown, British actress, producer, and entrepreneur, florence by mills is a brand for Gen-Z and their need for self-expression.

florence by mills first launched with beauty in 2019 owing to Millie's passion for clean beauty products and the experience gained from sitting in hundreds of makeup chairs during her career. Everything she has learned along the way has taught her that beauty is really all about loving and expressing yourself, which is why she created florence a brand named after her great-grandma, a woman who embraced life and did things that made her happy.

In 2022, florence by mills entered the fashion industry with a long-term apparel collaboration with About You, one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe.

At just 19 years old, Millie has already built a reputation as a pioneer of change and an inspiring voice of Gen-Z. "I know what works and what doesn't for me-but I understand that everyone is different, both in their skin needs and personal definitions of beauty" explains Millie. florence by mills beauty collection brand is sold globally through its direct-to-consumer ecommerce site (florencebymills.com) as well as through key retailer partners such as Ulta, Douglas, Boots, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

About IMG:

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company

