IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of technological medical equipment, informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday May 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm CEST at the Company's registered office, in Martillac.

The number of shares held by the shareholders present or represented was 17,113,846, representing a quorum of 43.70%.

All the resolutions of this Annual General Meeting were adopted, except for the fourteenth resolution, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors. Among the resolutions adopted was the approval of the appointment of Mr. David FAN, co-founder and Deputy CEO of Sanyou Medical, to the Board of Directors for a period of three years. The shareholders also renewed the appointment of Mrs. Paula Ness Speers as a Director for a further three years.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website: www.implanet-invest.com/general-meeting

Upcoming financial events:

H1 2023 revenue, July 11, 2023, after market

- H1 2023 results, September 19, 2023, after market

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributing medical technology equipment. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, China's second largest medical device manufacturer. IMPLANET employs 43 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €8.0 million in 2022. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

