Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600 | Ticker-Symbol: IJY
Frankfurt
04.05.23
17:20 Uhr
16,680 Euro
-1,740
-9,45 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,46017,08019:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2023 | 18:06
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2023

  • Appointment of Joël Gorsele as chief executive officer, who will lead an accelerated execution of the 2023 - 2025 strategy with a continued focus on the logistics segment and intensified asset rotation, within the framework of the ESG ambitions
  • In this strategic transformation of the portfolio, a solid plan is currently being developed that aims to sustainably improve operating margin through rationalization and optimisations, with an organisation aligned to the strategy
  • Confirmation of expected EPRA earnings per share for 2023: € 1,48
  • Acquisition of a strategic logistics production site of 22.200 m² with ancillary land in the Ghent seaport through a sale-and-lease-back transaction with an investment value of € 14,25 million
  • Acquisition of sustainable logistics development potential, 5-hectare site in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, near Liège airport, on E42 and Namur-Liège axis
  • Signing of lease agreement with Nippon Express for new unit of approximately 13.000 m² to be built at Genk Green Logistics; nearly 52% of total site under development or already developed
  • Limited average yield expansion of 23 bp in logistics compensated by higher ERV and constant yield (cap rate) in offices
  • Increase in overall occupancy rate by 2%-points to 92%, as a result of a 3%-point increase in the occupancy rate of the logistics portfolio in Belgium to 99%

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.