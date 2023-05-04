Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
04.05.23
17:40 Uhr
61,40 Euro
-2,04
-3,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,5261,7019:34
61,5661,6419:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2023 | 18:10
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Dividend Announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 4 May 2023 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 4 May 20232 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 4 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2022. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 16 November 2022, the gross final dividend will be 3 euros per share (2,10 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

  • ex-coupon date: 9 May 2023
  • record date: 10 May 2023
  • payment date: 11 May 2023

Attachment

  • Dividend Announcement 2023 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aaf4c9fa-d682-44a5-8a11-e88d28abd3df)

KBC GROEP NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.