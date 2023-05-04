Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
Tradegate
04.05.23
18:40 Uhr
0,892 Euro
+0,019
+2,18 %
PR Newswire
04.05.2023 | 18:24
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Share buyback program completed

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With reference to the share buyback program announced 28 April 2023, Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") has, through DNB Markets, purchased 373.564 of its own shares under the program. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 10,52 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.

The duration of the buyback program: 2 May 2023 up to and including 4 May 2023.

Following completion of the transactions, the Company owns a total of 373.564 of own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.06% of the Company's share capital.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, Media contact
mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

David Phillips, Investor contact:
mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor contact:
mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/aker-carbon-capture,c3175040

Aker Carbon Capture

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/3764293/9b4255bb764511d7.pdf

Appendix 1 Overview of daily share purchase

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/3764293/8c31bc14c01af108.pdf

Appendix 2 Detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-share-buyback-program-completed-301816329.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
