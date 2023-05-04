Covia Presents Plant in Elco, Illinois With President's Safety Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Every Covia facility is responsible for upholding our high standards of safety and health performance. Every year, we recognize plants that display exemplary performance and dedication to Safety First.

We presented our 2022 President's Safety Award to our plant in Elco, Illinois. The President's Safety Award recognizes the Covia Plant that achieves that highest level of safety performance in all categories of our critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including reportable incidents, lost-time Incidents, safety-related actions completed on-time, dust sampling (not just on-time, but exposures highly controlled), and near-miss reporting - all of which demonstrate an exemplary Safety First culture.

Through their collective efforts, Team Members at Elco achieved the following results, which led to their selection as the 2022 award winner.

Completed 8 Years without a lost-time incident (LTI)

No reportable incidents

Elco's near-miss incident rate was better than the target

Completed 100% of incident investigations within 28 days

Completed 100% of incident investigation actions and incident alert actions on time

Completed 100% of dust sampling on time

No regulator or internal housekeeping citations

Highly controlled exposure to respirable crystalline silica

At a celebration for Covia Team Members at Elco, Andrew Eich, President and CEO, presented the President's Award Trophy to the site. The trophy will be displayed on site as a reminder of their achievement and inspiration to continue their dedication and effort to Safety First.

Maintaining exceptional safety standards takes constant vigilance, improvement, and a high degree of commitment from all.

For more information about Covia's commitment to Safety First, please visit https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/positive-social-impact/ .

Bleve Willougnby, Elco Plant Manager (left) and Josh Lipe, Elco's Safety & Health Coordinator (right)

