First Aircraft Delivered from Lessor's Orderbook to Support Airline's Leading Position in Mexico and Expansion into Central America

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of the first of two A321neo aircraft fitted with Airbus' Cabin Flex ("A321NX") to its long-standing customer, Volaris ("Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.").

The delivery is part of the lease agreements signed with the airline in 2021, which forms part of the 13 total number of CDB Aviation aircraft on lease to Volaris. The carrier is expected to take delivery of the second A321NX by the end of 2023, with an additional three A321neos and two A320neos slated for delivery throughout 2023 and 2024.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating with the Volaris team this inaugural delivery of a GTF-powered A321NX from our orderbook," said Luís da Silva, CDB Aviation's Head of Commercial, Americas. "With the latest technologies that improve efficiency and sustainability, this aircraft is ideally suited to expand the reach of Volaris' market-dominant domestic brand to markets in North and Latin America."

"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with our colleagues at CDB Aviation in meeting the needs of our fleet renewal strategy that will ensure our airline's sustainable growth in the long term," commented Holger Blankenstein, Volaris' Executive Vice President. "With one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleets in the Americas, our team remains committed to bringing the region's passengers the best flying experience and the most modern technology aircraft."

Jie Chen, CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer, concluded: "Our commercial team's goal is to be a partner that our customers can trust and rely on to execute. We're very pleased to continue deepening our relationship with Mexico's largest domestic carrier as they are positioning their leading brand to benefit from a rapid resurgence of post-pandemic air travel in North and Latin America."

About Volaris

Volaris or the "Company" (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to 202 and its fleet from four to 120 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives and cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States, Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for thirteen consecutive years, it entered the MILA Pacific Alliance Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2020 and the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index from the Mexican Stock Exchange in 2021. www.volaris.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 38-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

