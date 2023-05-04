TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice Earns Great Place To Work Certification

The prestigious award is based entirely on current employee feedback about their experience working at TruChoice

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, has become Great Place To Work-Certified by Great Place To Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified, as we consider our employee experience a top priority every day," said TruChoice President and CEO Brian Peterson. "We owe our continued success to our incredible team, and it's humbling to receive feedback that lets us know that our efforts to focus on putting our employees first have been successful."

Great Place To Work brings more than 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work-Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

TruChoice Chief Marketing Officer Scott Wheeler added, "On top of our striving to offer competitive compensation and benefits packages, our TruEngagement Committee has done an amazing job of keeping our largely remote workforce actively engaged with each other through company-wide virtual events and regional gatherings. Since we founded TruChoice, our marketing efforts to financial professionals have centered around the client-centric concept of Tru to You. These survey results show that not only are we Tru to our clients, but we're Tru to our employees as well."

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic financial services organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions, or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

