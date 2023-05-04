Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
04.05.2023 | 22:02
Deep Athletics Announces Q&A Webinar

COLLEGE PARK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Deep Athletics ("Deep"), a one-of-a-kind company revolutionizing personal fitness, today announces it will host a Q&A webinar on May 18 at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT. Founders Aaron Adams and David Erickson will dive into Deep Athletics and the various ways the company's digital platform is benefiting the fitness community.

The company's digital platform is bringing an innovative, unique approach to fitness that offers intelligently designed, effective workouts built for long-term success. The platform was developed by top-flight coaches working to revolutionize how people can access truly personalized fitness programming. Deep's effective programming is based on well-established strength and conditioning principles, and this one-of-a-kind company is also reducing the costs of personalized fitness.

Those interested in learning more can access the webinar here. Additionally, individuals can learn more on the Deep Athletics website.

About Deep Athletics

Bridging the gap between people striving to upgrade their health and fitness and the workout regimen that can help get them there, Deep was developed by coaches with years of experience to provide truly personalized fitness programming.

Contact
Dave Erickson
Co-Founder, Deep Athletics
david@deepathletics.com


SOURCE: Deep Athletics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753054/Deep-Athletics-Announces-QA-Webinar

