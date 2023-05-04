Galapagos NV: Galapagos announces first quarter 2023 financial results

P rogress with i mmunology and oncology pipeline : First patients dosed in pivotal Phase 3 OLINGUITO study with filgotinib in axial spondyloarthritis ( AxSpA ) Clinical sites opened to start patient recruitment in Phase 2 GALARISSO study with TYK2 inhibitor product candidate, GLPG3667, in dermatomyositis ( DM ) On track to report topline results from two CAR-T Phase 1/2 studies in hemato -oncology mid-2023 Further expanding CAR-T point-of-care network in Europe , with IND filing in the US expected before year-end

First quarter 2023 f inancial highlights : Jyseleca ® net sales of € 26.7 million ( + 85 % versus Q 1 ' 22 ) Group revenues of € 178.9 million Operating profit of € 22.0 million Cash and current financial investments of € 4.0 billion on 31 March 2023



Mechelen, Belgium;4 May 2023,22:01 CET;regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results, a year-to-date business update and its outlook for the remainder of 2023.

"The first months of the year mark an eventful period for our company across all areas of our business. Within our pipeline, we presented encouraging initial Phase 1/2 results with GLPG5201, our CD19 CAR-T candidate in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Our later-stage immunology programs made further progress with the initiation of the Phase 3 study with filgotinib in patients with AxSpA and the opening of clinical sites to enroll patients in a Phase 2 study with our TYK2 inhibitor product candidate, GLPG3667, in DM.

Looking ahead, we aim to bring in additional assets in our strategic therapeutic areas and to further expand our proprietary oncology pipeline and CAR-T point-of-care network. We expect multiple catalysts over the next few months, including the topline results from two Phase 1/2 studies with our CD19 CAR-T candidates GLPG5101 and GLPG5201 manufactured at point-of-care. We are confident that through our R&D and business development strategy in our areas of growth in immunology and oncology, we can deliver long-term value and transform the lives of patients across the globe," said Dr. Paul Stoffels1, CEO and Chairman of Galapagos.

Bart Filius, President, COO and CFO of Galapagos added: "The first quarter of the year was challenging for Jyseleca®, with the disappointing outcome of the Phase 3 study in Crohn's disease and the impact on the JAK class of the adoption by the European Commission of PRAC's recommended safety measures. In the first quarter of this year, Jyseleca® achieved €26.7 million in net sales in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ulcerative colitis (UC). We continue to gain further insights into the market dynamics for the JAK class and we intend to revisit our 2023 net sales guidance at the next financial update in August. With a strong balance sheet of €4.0 billion in cash, we reiterate our full year 2023 cash burni guidance in the range of €380 to €420 million."

Year-to-dateoperational performance

Immunology portfolio

Jyseleca ® ( filgotinib ) (JAK1) We continued rolling out Jyseleca® in Europe in RA and UC. The medicine is now available to more than 18,000 patients and reimbursed for RA and UC in 16 countries. Sobi, our distribution and commercialization partner in Eastern and Central Europe, Portugal, Greece, and the Baltic countries, launched Jyseleca® in RA in Czech Republic and Portugal, and in UC in Czech Republic. The European Commission approved the recommendation of the Pharmaceutical Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) to add measures to minimize risks of serious side effects with all JAK inhibitors used for chronic inflammatory disorders. We presented new, encouraging data from the SELECTION long-term extension study (SELECTION LTE) in UC which showed that filgotinib 200mg maintained symptomatic remission and health-related quality of life for up to approximately four years. In SELECTION LTE, filgotinib 200mg was well-tolerated and the safety profile was generally consistent with the safety profile observed in previous studies. Based on the topline results from the Phase 3 DIVERSITY study of filgotinib in Crohn's disease (CD), we decided not to submit a Marketing Authorization Application in Europe in this indication. Supported by solid efficacy and safety results from the Phase 2 TORTUGA study in patients with AxSpA, we recently dosed the first patients in the pivotal Phase 3 OLINGUITO study in AxSpA. The study is expected to enroll 476 patients across clinical centers in Europe and Asia, with topline results anticipated in the second half of 2025.



Other p ipeline assets We continued to advance the development program with oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, GLPG3667: we opened clinical sites to start enrolling patients in the Phase 2 GALARISSO study in patients with DM, and further progressed preparations to start the Phase 2 GALACELA study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). As part of our expansion beyond small molecules, we further advanced the preparations to start the Phase 1b program with CD19 CAR-T candidate, GLPG5101, manufactured at point-of-care, in patients with refractory SLE (rSLE). The first patients are expected to be enrolled before year-end.



CAR-T oncology portfolio

Point-of-care network for decentralized CAR-T manufacturing We continue to expand our point-of-care network for the decentralized production of our CAR-T clinical candidates. As of 31 March 2023, five centers in Europe are actively recruiting patients in two clinical trials in hemato-oncology, and we plan to add more sites to the network throughout the year.



GLPG5101 (CD19 CAR-T) in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) We continued to advance the ATALANTA-1 Phase 1/2 study in refractory/relapsed NHL (rrNHL) patients with GLPG5101 manufactured at point-of-care.



GLPG5201 (CD19 CAR-T) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), with or without Richter's transformation (RT) We announced initial encouraging safety and efficacy interim results (cut-off date: 9 January 2023) from the ongoing EUPLAGIA-1 Phase 1/2 study with GLPG5201, manufactured at point-of-care, in patients with refractory/relapsed CLL (rrCLL) with or without RT. All seven out of seven eligible rrCLL patients, including four patients with RT, responded to treatment (Objective Response Rate of 100%), and GLPG5201 showed an acceptable safety profile with no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) higher than grade 2, and no immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICAN) observed.



Corporate update

We entered into an integrated drug discovery collaboration with NovAliX, a drug-discovery contract research organization (CRO) based in Strasbourg, France. Under the terms of the agreement, Galapagos' drug discovery and research activities conducted in Romainville, France and Galapagos' employees in Romainville, which are exclusively dedicated to the operation of these activities, will be transferred to NoValiX who is dedicated to assuming all ongoing research and discovery activities in Romainville. In return, Galapagos is committed to utilizing the research capabilities and expertise of NovAliX through a five year-collaboration and within the context of the company's R&D portfolio. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in July 2023.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 25 April 2023, all proposed resolutions were approved, including the re-appointment of the following Board members: Mr. Peter Guenter as non-executive independent director for a period of four years, and Mr. Daniel O'Day and Dr. Linda Higgins as non-executive non-independent directors for a period of four years; and the appointment of BDO Bedrijfsrevisoren BV, permanently represented by Ms. Ellen Lombaerts, as the company's new statutory auditor for a period of three years.

Raised €1.8 million through the exercise of subscription rights.

We announced the departure of Bart Filius, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Bart will leave the company as per 30 June 2023. Recruitment efforts to appoint a successor are actively ongoing.

Firstquarter 2023 financial highlights (unaudited)

(€ millions, except basic & diluted income/loss (-) per share)

Three months ended 31 March Change



2023 2022 Product net sales 26.7 14.4 +85% Collaboration revenues 152.2 121.9 +25% Total net revenues 178.9 136.3 +31% Cost of sales (3.6) (2.9) +23% R&D expenditure (103.5) (99.9) +4% G&Aii and S&Miii expenses (58.1) (62.3) -7% Other operating income 8.3 7.7 +8% Operatingprofit/loss (-) 22.0 (21.1) Fair value adjustments and net currency exchange differences (9.7) 13.1 Net other financial result 11.2 (3.5) Income taxes (0.3) (1.7) Net profit/loss (-) of the period 23.2 (13.3) Basic and diluted income/loss (-) per share (€) 0.4 (0.2) Current financial investments and cash and cash equivalents 3,990.1 4,643.4

Details of thefirst quarter 2023 financial results

Total net revenues for the three months ended 31 March 2023 was €178.9 million, compared to €136.3 million for the three months ended 31 March 2022, and consisted of:

Product net sales of Jyseleca ® in Europe for the first three months of 2023 amounting to €26.7 million (€14.4 million in the first quarter of 2022).

of Jyseleca in Europe for the first three months of 2023 amounting to €26.7 million (€14.4 million in the first quarter of 2022). Collaboration revenues of €152.2 million for the first three months of 2023, compared to €121.9 million for the first three months of 2022.

Collaboration revenues increased mainly due to revenue recognition related to the collaboration agreement with Gilead for the filgotinib development amounting to €93.6 million in the first three months of 2023 compared to €59.0 million for the same period last year. This increase is primarily driven by a positive catch up of revenue explained by a decrease in the total estimated remaining costs to complete the filgotinib development. This was a consequence of the topline results from Phase 3 DIVERSITY trial of filgotinib in CD and our decision not to submit a Marketing Authorization Application in Europe.

Our deferred income balance on 31 March 2023 includes €1.5 billion allocated to our drug discovery platform that is recognized linearly over the remaining period of our 10-year collaboration, and €0.4 billion allocated to the filgotinib development that is recognized over time until the end of the development period.

Total operating profit for the three months ended 31 March 2023 was €22.0 million, compared to total operating loss of €21.1 million for the first three months ended 31 March 2022.

Cost of sales related to Jyseleca® net sales in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €3.6 million (€2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022).

related to Jyseleca® net sales in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €3.6 million (€2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022). R&D expenditure in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €103.5 million, compared to €99.9 million for the first three months of 2022. This slight increase was primarily explained by higher costs for CAR-T programs in oncology and filgotinib, partly offset by cost decrease in our SIKi program and other programs.

in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €103.5 million, compared to €99.9 million for the first three months of 2022. This slight increase was primarily explained by higher costs for CAR-T programs in oncology and filgotinib, partly offset by cost decrease in our SIKi program and other programs. S&M and G&A expenses amounted to €58.1 million in the first three months of 2023, compared to €62.3 million in the first three months of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs.

amounted to €58.1 million in the first three months of 2023, compared to €62.3 million in the first three months of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs. Other operating income amounted to €8.3 million in the first three months of 2023, compared to €7.7 million for the same period last year.

Net financial income in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €1.5 million, compared to net financial income of €9.6 million for the first three months of 2022.

Fair value adjustments and net currency exchange losses in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €9.7 million, compared to fair value adjustments and net currency exchange gains of €13.1 million for the first three months of 2022, and were primarily attributable to €11.9 million of unrealized currency exchange losses on our cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments at amortized cost in U.S. dollars, partly offset by €2.9 million of positive changes in (fair) value of current financial investments.

in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €9.7 million, compared to fair value adjustments and net currency exchange gains of €13.1 million for the first three months of 2022, and were primarily attributable to €11.9 million of unrealized currency exchange losses on our cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments at amortized cost in U.S. dollars, partly offset by €2.9 million of positive changes in (fair) value of current financial investments. Net other financial income in the first three months of 2023 amounted to €11.2 million, compared to net other financial expenses of €3.5 million for the first three months of 2022, and was primarily attributable to €13.2 million of interest income, which increased significantly due to the increase in interest rates.

We reported a group net profit for the first three months of 2023 of €23.2 million, compared to a group net loss of €13.3 million for the first three months of 2022.



Cash position

Current financial investments and cash and cash equivalents totaled €3,990.1 million on 31 March 2023, as compared to €4,094.1 million on 31 December 2022.

Total net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments amounted to €104.0 million during the first three months of 2023, compared to a net decrease of €59.8 million during the first three months of 2022. This net decrease was composed of (i) €98.8 million of operational cash burn, (ii) €9.9 million of mainly negative exchange rate differences, offset by (iii) €1.8 million of cash proceeds from capital and share premium increase from exercise of subscription rights in the first three months of 2023, and (iv) €2.9 million positive changes in (fair) value of current financial investments.

Outlook 2023

Financial outlook

As we continue to gain further insights into the market dynamics for the JAK class, we intend to revisit our 2023 net sales guidance at the next financial update in August. We reiterate our full year 2023 cash burn guidance in the range of €380 and €420 million.

R&D outlook

Immunology portfolio

We anticipate that the first patients in the GALARISSO Phase 2 study with TYK2 inhibitor, GLPG3667, will be dosed in the coming weeks, and we are on track to start the Phase 2 GALACELA study in patients with SLE later this year. In addition, we expect to enroll the first patients in the Phase 1b study with CD19 CAR-T candidate, GLPG5101, in patients with refractory SLE before year-end.



CAR-T oncology portfolio

Mid-2023, we aim to announce topline results from the ATALANTA-1 and EUPLAGIA-1 Phase 1/2 studies with CD19 CAR-T candidates GLPG5101 and GLPG5201 in rrNHL and rrCLL (with or without RT) respectively, followed by the start of the dose-expansion cohorts in both studies. In addition, we expect to expand our point-of-care network throughout the year, and to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) in the US to start clinical development with our CD19 CAR-T candidate later this year. Finally, we aim to expand our CAR-T portfolio with the start of the Phase 1/2 PAPILIO-1 study in Europe with BCMA CAR-T candidate, GLPG5301, in patients with multiple myeloma (MM).



Financial calendar 2023

3 August 2023

2 November 2023

22 February 2024 Half year 2023 results

Third quarter 2023 results

Full year 2023 results (webcast 4 August 2023)

(webcast 3 November 2023)

(webcast 23 February 2024)

Addendum

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income/loss (-) (unaudited)

Consolidated income statement

Three months ended

31March (thousands of €, except per share data) 2023 2022 Product net sales 26,698 14,411 Collaboration revenues 152,170 121,936 Total net revenues 178,868 136,347 Cost of sales (3,572) (2,912) Research and development expenditure (103,522) (99,921) Sales and marketing expenses (28,828) (28,984) General and administrative expenses (29,276) (33,355) Other operating income 8,299 7,680 Operating profit/loss (-) 21.969 (21,146) Fair value adjustments and net currency exchange differences (9,699) 13,072 Other financial income 13,359 695 Other financial expenses (2,169) (4,206) Profit/loss (-) before tax 23,461 (11,586) Income taxes (254) (1,724) Net profit/loss (-) 23,207 (13,310) Net profit/loss (-) attributable to: Owners of the parent 23,207 (13,310) Basic and diluted income/loss (-) per share 0.35 (0.20)





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income/loss (-)

Three months ended

31 March

(thousands of €) 2023 2022 Net profit/loss (-) 23.207 (13.310) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences, arisen from translating foreign activities (59) (19) Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax (59) (19) Total comprehensive income/loss (-) attributable to: Owners of the parent 23.148 (13.329)

Consolidated statements of financial position (unaudited)

31March 31 December (thousands of €) 2023 2022 Assets Goodwill 69,672 69,813 Intangible assets other than goodwill 140,914 146,354 Property, plant and equipment 134,888 154,252 Deferred tax assets 1,411 1,363 Non-current R&D incentives receivables 124,290 119,941 Other non-current assets 5,701 5,778 Non-current assets 476,877 497,501 Inventories 51,770 52,925 Trade and other receivables 41,443 40,429 Current R&D incentives receivables 26,126 26,126 Current financial investments 3,865,915 3,585,945 Cash and cash equivalents 124,135 508,117 Other current assets 27,897 23,307 Current assets from continuing operations 4,137,286 4,236,850 Assets classified as held for sale 18,008 - Total current assets 4,155,294 4,236,850 Total assets 4,632,172 4,734,351 Equity and liabilities Share capital 293,937 293,604 Share premium account 2,736,993 2,735,557 Other reserves (4,801) (4,853) Translation differences (1,704) (1,593) Accumulated losses (459,821) (496,689) Total equity 2,564,604 2,526,026 Retirement benefit liabilities 2,617 5,540 Deferred tax liabilities 19,631 20,148 Non-current lease liabilities 10,217 14,692 Other non-current liabilities 23,520 21,808 Non-current deferred income 1,488,679 1,623,599 Non-currentliabilities 1,544,664 1,685,787 Current lease liabilities 5,782 7,209 Trade and other liabilities 155,949 148,675 Current tax payable 1,178 1,022 Current deferred income 351,316 365,631 Current liabilities from continuing operations 514,225 522,538 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 8,679 - Total current liabilities 522,904 522,538 Total liabilities 2,067,568 2,208,325 Total equity and liabilities 4,632,172 4,734,351





Consolidated cash flow statements (unaudited)

Three months ended

31March (thousands of €) 2023 2022 Net profit/loss (-) of the period 23,207 (13,310) Adjustment for non-cash transactions 34,340 9,652 Adjustment for items to disclose separately under operating cash flow (9,972) 3,125 Adjustment for items to disclose under investing and financing cash flows (2,426) -



Change in working capital other than deferred income 8,273 40,111 Decrease in deferred income (150,517) (97,418) Cash used in operations (97,095) (57,840) Interest paid (2,944) (3,964) Interest received 5,823 633 Corporate taxes paid (651) (799) Net cash flows used in operating activities (94,868) (61,969) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,264) (9,178) Purchase of and expenditure in intangible fixed assets (20) (487) Purchase of current financial investments (1,008,866) (1,422,417) Interest received related to current financial investments 2,345 - Sale of current financial investments 722,137 502,193 Acquisition of financial assets - (3,564) Net cash flows used in investing activities (288,669) (933,453) Payment of lease liabilities (1,960) (2,184) Proceeds from capital and share premium increases from exercise of subscription rights 1,770 2,160 Net cash flows used in financing activities (190) (25) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (383,727) (995,446) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 508,117 2,233,368 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (383,727) (995,446) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (254) 16,358 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 124,135 1,254,279





31 March (thousands of €) 2023 2022 Current financial investments 3,865,915 3,389,098 Cash and cash equivalents 124,135 1,254,279 Current financial investments and cash and cash equivalents 3,990,050 4,643,377

Consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited)

(thousands of €) Sharecapital Sharepremiumaccount Translationdifferences Otherreserves Accumulatedlosses Total On 1 January 2022 292,075 2,730,391 (1,722) (10,177) (367,205) 2,643,362 Net loss (13,310) (13,310) Other comprehensive income/loss (-) 34 (53) (19) Total comprehensive income/loss (-) 34 (53) (13,310) (13,329) Share-based compensation 14,397 14,397 Exercise of subscription rights 517 1,643 2,160 On 31 March 2022 292,592 2,732,034 (1,688) (10,230) (366,119) 2,646,589 On 1 January 2023 293,604 2,735,557 (1,593) (4,853) (496,689) 2,526,026 Net profit 23,207 23,207 Other comprehensive income/loss (-) (111) 52 (59) Total comprehensive income/loss (-) (111) 52 23,207 23,148 Share-based compensation 13,663 13,663 Exercise of subscription rights 333 1,437 1,770 On 31 March 2023 293,937 2,736,993 (1,704) (4,801) (459,821) 2,564,604





