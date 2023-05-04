Truleo, a Body Camera Analytics Company, Reaches $600K in Investments

Truleo's mission is to increase trust in the police through body camera analytics

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / (via IBN) Body camera analytics company Truleo today announces it has surpassed the $600,000 mark in its StartEngine raise. This follows the company's previous announcement , made in April, that $500,000 had been raised to that point through the crowdfunding campaign.

Truleo is the No. 1 provider of automated body camera reviews. Truleo's revolutionary technology and analytics detect, record and review unprofessional police encounters. The company is tapping into a massive $10 billion market targeting 18,000 departments in the United States. Its customers have reported experiencing a 36% decrease in use-of-force occurrences.

Truleo has received support from the press and police departments across the nation. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich recently covered the company's story, sitting down with CEO Anthony Tassone to shed light on how Truleo creates safer police interactions between police and civilians.

"I have waited 20 years for a solution like Truleo's body camera analytics platform to provide unprecedented insights into police-civilian interactions to increase department accountability." - Chief Acevedo, Chief of Police for the Aurora Police Department (Illinois)

"We invested a lot of money in body cameras to improve accountability, and Truleo helps us earn a higher return on that investment for our community." - Jorge Cisneros, Chief of Police for the Anaheim Police Department (California)

"Building trust in police by analyzing the language used during community engagement - That is what new technology aims to do for officers in an East Bay city." - KRON 4

To learn more about Truleo and its crowdfunding raise, visit the company's raise page on StartEngine .

