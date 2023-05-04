Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc.: Segi.TV To Bring English Football's National League to North America, in Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and Vanarama National League

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:SEGI), is pleased to announce that it will commence with the broadcasting of the 2023 Vanarama National League Play-off matches with the intention of live streaming the forthcoming 2023/24 regular season, exclusively for the North American marketplace.

Segi.TV, in association with Straight Sports, has secured an agreement through which it will take coverage from BT Sport, the UK and Ireland broadcaster of the league. Segi.TV coverage will commence with the upcoming Vanarama National League playoffs and intends to continue into the 2023/2024 regular season.

BT Sport is part of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports following the creation of the BT Group and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports joint venture in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 1979 and consisting of 24 teams, the Vanarama National League is the fifth highest league in the overall English football system.

This year's battle for the one automatic promotion to League Two has increased the league's worldwide popularity and attracted global headlines due in part to one of the teams being owned by Hollywood Celebrities.

Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc., Segi.TVs' parent company says: "We are excited to be the North American streaming partner to the Vanarama National League, and working with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. As we have witnessed all season long, The National League has delivered highly competitive matches and "the best in class" live sports entertainment."

He goes on to say, "Streaming league matches on our platform will bring tremendous value to our viewers and advertising partners. We look forward to developing this opportunity for the long term."

For dates and times of matches, visit The Vanarama National League FULL SCHEDULE

Eliminator A - Tuesday, May 2 - Barnet vs Borehamwood

Eliminator B - Wednesday, May 3 - Woking vs Bromley

Semi-final 1 - Sunday, May 7 - Notts County vs Eliminator A Winner

Semi-final 2 - Sunday, May 7 - Chesterfield vs Eliminator B Winner

Final - Saturday, May 13

Investors can follow Sycamore on Instagram: Segi tv Facebook: Sycamore Entertainment, Twitter: Sycamorefilms

Media Contact: E. Sylvan - 206-900-9186

Email: info@sycamoreentertainment.com

About SEGI.TV : Is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv

About Warner/ Discovery :

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports represents WBD's portfolio of sports brands, channels and platforms. It collectively reaches 130 million people every month, engaging fans and broad audiences in more than 200 markets and in over 20 languages across all platforms where consumers are spending time -free-to-air TV, pay-TV, streaming, online and social.

This includes the much-loved consumer brands Eurosport, BT Sport, Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and Golf Digest, as well sports programming and content on discovery+ and Warner Bros. Discovery's free-to-air TV networks. WBD Sports completes a full 360° offer with its events management and promotion division, Discovery Sports Events, which oversees 55 events across 5 continents each year.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753049/SegiTV-To-Bring-English-Footballs-National-League-to-North-America-in-Deal-With-Warner-Bros-Discovery-Sports-and-Vanarama-National-League