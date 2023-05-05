

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release March figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Loans are expected to slip 1.0 percent after shedding 1.2 percent in February.



Singapore will provide March figures for retail sales, with analysts expecting a fall of 0.1 percent on month and a gain of 6.0 percent on year after rising 3.9 percent on month and 12.7 percent on year in February.



Taiwan will release April data for consumer prices; in March, inflation was up 0.27 percent on month and 2.35 percent on year.



China will see April results for the services PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 57.3, down from 57.8 in March.



Indonesia will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for a decline of 1.0 percent on quarter and an increase of 4.95 percent on year. That follows gains of 0.36 percent on quarter and 5.01 percent on year in the three months prior.



Finally, the markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Friday for Children's Day, while Thailand remains closed for Coronation Day.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de