

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-week high of 0.6736 against the U.S. dollar, a 3-day high of 1.6394 against the euro and a 2-day high of 90.28 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6692, 1.6444 and 89.93, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.9098 and 1.0674 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9059 and 1.0655, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.70 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



