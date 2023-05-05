

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against its most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 1.7482 against the euro and a 3-week high of 0.6312 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7525 and 0.6278, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 84.62 from yesterday's closing value of 84.34.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.70 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback and 85.00 against the yen.



