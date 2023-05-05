

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.2614 against the pound for the first time since 1st june 2022. The pair was worth 1.2573 at yesterday's close.



The greenback dropped to a 2-week low of 1.3505 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3539.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback edged down to 1.1045, 0.8839 and 133.91 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1009, 0.8855 and 134.27, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.28 against the pound, 1.32 against the loonie, 1.11 against the euro, 0.85 against the franc and 128.00 against the yen.



