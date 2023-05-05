

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) Friday posted a loss before tax of 378 million euros for the first quarter, narrower than 546 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, helped by helped by higher capacity and load factor.



The company had a net loss of 344 million euros or 0.14 euros per share for the quarter compared with 552 million euros or 0.94 euros per share loss in the previous year.



Capacity increased 19.8% year-on-year at 69,583 ASK m. Passenger load factor for the quarter was 86.1%, up 11.8 pt.



Quarterly revenues increased 42% to 6.329 billion euros from 4.445 billion euros last year.



